Eddie Jones has been cleared to continue as a consultant for Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath after the Rugby Football Union said there is no conflict of interest despite England and Japan being drawn in the same 2023 World Cup pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eddie has had a consultancy agreement with Suntory for over 20 years,” an RFU spokesperson said. “We have been aware and comfortable with that since he joined the RFU.

“He provides consultancy in his holidays and this role is in no way a conflict with his England team priorities.”

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
England boss Eddie Jones reacts to the 2023 World Cup draw

Jones, who is currently in Japan just over a week after the extra-time Autumn Nations Cup final win by England over France at Twickenham, previously coached Suntory in 1997 and again between 2009 and 2012, leading them to the Top League final in 2012 before being appointed coach of the Japan national team the same year.

The Australian was in charge of Japan at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where he masterminded the Brave Blossoms’ stunning upset of South Africa during the group stages.

Runners-up at the 2019 finals played in Japan, England were placed in Pool D alongside Argentina and Japan in Monday’s draw for the World Cup in France. “Japan are the most improved team in the game,” Jones said after the draw. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s going to be tough as we don’t get many chances to play against teams like Japan so we are going to have to be really well prepared.”

Prime target Prime target Aaron Smith is off contract next year and the All Blacks know the importance of locking him in until 2023. Gregor Paul French resistance French resistance The All Blacks and France have been drawn in the same pool for the 2023 tournament. Drama is guaranteed. Patrick McKendry Boom and bust Boom and bust New Zealand has known great riches at No 10 but is currently experiencing a genuine dearth of talent in a key position. Gregor Paul No country for soft men No country for soft men Grizz Wyllie toured South Africa when the Springboks were the toughest men on the planet. Lynn McConnell Power play Power play Young Folau Fakatava could be the man to finally challenge Aaron Smith’s All Black supremacy. Patrick McKendry

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now