Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 10
FT
WOMENS
46 - 15
FT
WOMENS
21 - 17
FT
44 - 22
FT
6 - 6
FT
29 - 27
FT
31 - 20
FT
28 - 23
FT
33 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
31 - 13
FT
14 - 26
FT
WOMENS
19 - 17
FT
14 - 15
FT
19 - 23
FT
WOMENS
22 - 6
FT
33 - 3
FT
WOMENS
35 - 40
FT
19 - 25
FT
38 - 10
FT
31 - 55
FT
66 - 12
FT
26 - 24
FT
33 - 26
FT
37 - 7
FT
31 - 22
FT
WOMENS
38 - 7
FT
8 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 8
FT
26 - 12
FT
19 - 29
FT
32 - 27
FT
48 - 14
FT
39 - 14
FT
WOMENS
14 - 62
FT
12 - 21
FT
WOMENS
19 - 23
FT
17 - 10
FT
35 - 3
FT
International

Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

By John Ferguson
Will Skelton of Australia looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Georgia at Stade de France on September 09, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Wallabies are building a good foundation under Joe Schmidt, but it’s clear they are lacking world class talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

As few as three players could be considered world class in the Wallabies squad, a point which garners more attention as the British and Irish Lions series draws nearer.

Although the Wallabies’ upcoming Grand Slam tour of the Northern Hemisphere is the imminent challenge, make no mistake, for Schmidt, the Lions tour is the only yard stick.

While tough opposition await in the coming months, Schmidt will be doing all he can to get his men ready and across his gameplan for the series next year.

The gameplan is one half of the equation and the players who will execute the strategy is the other.

While Test-level depth is short in a few positions, Schmidt has a world class talent ready to be called upon at tighthead lock; enter Will Skelton.

At 145kg and 203cm, he’s big even by Test standards and he has a winner’s credentials, having won his fair share of silverware with his French club La Rochelle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The giant lock appears to be just what the Wallabies need but there is controversy surrounding his selection.

Some of his detractors question his ability to make a difference at Test level, others question his commitment to the Wallabies.

Regarding his form: his success with La Rochelle over the years and the fact the wealthy club has extended his contract until 2028, is proof enough of his value on the rugby pitch.

The Top 14 is the most competitive and attritional club competition in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

His form in a competition which is longer and played at a higher level than Super Rugby Pacific should settle all debate as to whether he is ‘good enough’ for the Wallabies set-up, not to mention his experience as well as unique talents.

The question about his ‘loyalty’ to the Wallabies and Australia was not helped by his contract extension with La Rochelle.

Especially considering he could have returned to Australia ahead of the home World Cup in 2027 as his old contract with the club was set to run-out at the end of 2025.

The issue comes down to whether people want only domestic talent in the Wallabies or the best talent and make no mistake; Skelton is the best Australia-eligible tighthead lock going around.

When he can play for the Wallabies is governed by World Rugby’s regulation 9, where clubs are obliged to release international players in specific windows during the year.

Fixture
Internationals
England
10:10
9 Nov 24
Australia
All Stats and Data

It also comes down to a myriad of factors: what La Rochelle want, what the Wallabies are prepared to pay/do, whether he wants to play and whether his body can cope.

Skelton was available for the Rugby Championship but Schmidt decided against it, likely due to his long season, and Schmidt’s desire to mould his domestic playing group.

Money on Rugby Australia’s behalf may also have been a discussion point.

Similarly, while clubs must comply with the release or face penalties under reg 9, it doesn’t stop clubs from disincentivising players from playing for their national sides.

Clubs pay top dollar for their talent and don’t want to risk their marquee players.

Skelton has spoken to the media about the Wallabies’ upcoming end of year tour and has indicated he wants to play.

“Joe hasn’t said for definite if I’m selected,” Skelton told AFP.

“He’s just asked if I’m keen and if I’m in form, playing well, I’m in with a chance… I’ve not been coached under Joe so that would be pretty cool if I’m involved to work under a guy like him.”

“Hopefully then I get picked for what will be three games. It’s a four game series but it’s only three Tests in the window.

Should he play for the Wallabies, his role will be vital.

Skelton brings size, weight, and a mauling ability none of the Wallaby locks have.

The uniqueness of his build could alleviate pressure off a Wallabies side which is lacking in big ball carrying backs, meaning it relies heavily on the forward pack for gainline carries.

This is particularly pertinent, considering Schmidt’s attack shapes are narrow and attritional, something which suits Skelton perfectly.

Skelton would be joining a solid but thin locking stock under Schmidt.

Related

The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

The nucleus of Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies is firming-up and it must continue to do so as there’s only four more Wallaby games ahead of next year’s British and Irish Lions tour.

Read Now

Jeremy Williams is the only debutant lock to prove he’s ready for the rigours of Test-match rugby, while other debutants Angus Blyth and Josh Canham failed to step-up.

At 113kgs and 198cm he’s the smallest of all the locks used by Schmidt, by a couple centimetres and several kilos.

Whilst size isn’t everything, it is defining factor in a side which is struggling to get over the gainline.

Skelton’s inclusion could get the best out of Williams as a backrow-second row hybrid as well as assist the Wallabies overall.

Skelton would ratchet-up the competition for gameday selection and share some of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto’s load as a key ball carrier.

While Skelton would help in the loose, he would also prove pivotal at set-piece.

Skelton is a proven maul threat on either side of the ball.

While the Wallabies have made big strides in this area, they have leaked big points from their maul and have been unable to make their own maul a weapon.

However, it’s imperative the Wallabies continue their good work because Skelton must be an augment, not a solution to their maul woes.

Skelton’s ballast at scrum time behind Taniela Tupou will cause havoc for any scrum they will face on the tour.

Schmidt’s preferred matchday-23 is firming-up, but it’s clear where reinforcements are needed, and it’s evident the domestic lock options have not cut the mustard.

Whether you’re a Skelton fan or detractor, it is clear to see he adds experience and bulk to a side which is lacking in both.

Schmidt has been biding his time, trying to build a foundation to his squad, so when he adds the cream, ergo Skelton, the core group of players can allow the x-factor talent to shine, as opposed to getting bogged down in the basics.

Skelton can help get the Wallabies over the gainline, stop the haemorrhaging at maul time and lead this side, in what is going to be a very tough tour.

What Skelton can’t do however is bring with him a preconceived way about how he is going to be a Wallaby.

This three-game window is vital, it looms as Skelton’s British and Irish Lions series audition.

Skelton’s challenge is this: to learn Schmidt-ball in three games, which his Wallaby teammates have so far not perfected in nine.

Skelton must resign himself completely to Schmidt’s; ideology, workrate, discipline, and tactics, for he has chosen to stay abroad.

So, should Skelton accept Schmidt’s Wallaby invitation, he must accept and relish the steep learning curve that awaits him.

Recommended

'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Wales and Lions centre Jonathan Davies calls time on rugby career

Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

FEATURED

Katelyn Vahaakolo scores hat-trick as New Zealand beat France in WXV 1

BREAKING

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

2

Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

3

Leinster player ratings vs Munster | 2024/25 URC

4

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

5

'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

6

The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

7

Edinburgh respond to Duhan van der Merwe exit revelations

8

Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

Comments

2 Comments
C
CR 28 mins ago

I don’t see the point of picking him. He’s overrated and he hardly ever plays with his French commitments.

A
Ardy 26 mins ago

OMG, have you no idea what a world class lock looks like? Skelton is possibly, if not the #1 then definitely in the top 3 locks in the world.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

How Aphelele Fassi found the freedom to fly

The gifted full-back has refined his rough edges and is thriving from working with a reborn Springbok backline

LONG READ

Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

The second Emerging Ireland tour in South Africa gave coaching an insight into the talent coming the famed system and didn't disappoint

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SC 2 minutes ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Didn’t Papalii get injured vs Argentina and have to miss the South Africa tests and Bledisloe?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 7 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I can't see how they can continue to treat nations differently as well. How do Argentina and Australia feel that they now know France have changed their attitude for this NZ series, why should just they get lumped with having France C tour.


I myself think there will still be a lot of people in France like Nick Bishop who still want the tours to continue of course, so perfectly reasonable to hear that discussion, I was more stating the obvious conclusion based on your opinion. I don't necessarily think that is the way it would have gone (well it isn't ofc, they've revised their stance).


As it is now, it's all changing in 2027, you can only assume they will be trying to win. Now the French team that tours (for one game only) NZ will also be the same team that goes to Argentina the following week (or wherever). The South has always received the tours, though not always a 3 match tour, and I'm sure the North (even those touring the north) also find plenty to enjoy about receiving a different team each week anyway, so It's not an 'NZ' thing and this is the last year it's going to work this way I think. So as I've said multiple teams, most of this talk is mute (though I still enjoy it).


What happens, and what France do, in the consecutive years following 2027 when the test championship starts, is probably still anybody's guess.

621 Go to comments
S
SC 11 minutes ago
NPC quarter-finals: Son of legend dominates, forgotten All Black makes case

Just so the author is informed, Clayton McMillan stated publicly the All Black XV players who reached the NPC Final would be available for the Final and not pulled out.

2 Go to comments
P
PC 18 minutes ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Kiwis are so use to play open rugby and can't cope with tight games at international level. Bring back sonny.

14 Go to comments
h
hm 23 minutes ago
NPC quarter-finals: Son of legend dominates, forgotten All Black makes case

harry godfrey was the stand out player of the round. one of the most complete performances of a young player this year.

NAK was poor but he was as always, energetic. so people notice him. yawn.

2 Go to comments
A
Ardy 26 minutes ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

OMG, have you no idea what a world class lock looks like? Skelton is possibly, if not the #1 then definitely in the top 3 locks in the world.

2 Go to comments
C
CR 28 minutes ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

I don’t see the point of picking him. He’s overrated and he hardly ever plays with his French commitments.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Um, well, because there was talk of them braking them would be the most obvious asnwer to that question Ed.

621 Go to comments
J
JW 39 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Despite the fact they have toured just as much as anybody else? 🤣


France would be considered no different to the touring English here. Do you have England down as having touring traditions? What did NZ spit the dummy about?

621 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 55 minutes ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

Or we can chill this silly "Ireland's Lomu" nonsense.

8 Go to comments
L
LK 1 hour ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

Think you're looking at it a bit too seriously lad. Chill the beans....

8 Go to comments
J
JK 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

ABs are not invincible and better parity amongst the leading teams is good for the game. Take your time and rebuild properly.

14 Go to comments
A
AB Fan 62 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Sbw cost Abs the Lion series. So he knows about not handling pressure.

14 Go to comments
J
JK 1 hour ago
Ex-Wallaby Rocky Elsom faces international arrest warrant

'Try not to nick anything...' Rocky {challenged accepted}


In other news, Michael Hooper caught stealing a candy bar from a convenience store (this is a joke)

3 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hour ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

That Munster have only beaten Leinster twice in the last, how much matches?, and yet one of their two wins came in last season's Semi Final. It's all very well being a top quality side but if you play fantastically up until the play-off games and then get knocked out by a team that you should have beaten, what does it tell you about their endurance.


They are fantastic but they currently have nothing to show for the first 6 tournaments they have played since the SA franchises have joined.

Not sure why, but I think they play too fast too early. Then by about 60 minutes they are gassed out and give up all the momentum and lead they amassed up until then.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Why can't NZR agree to a tour itinerary and have the test roll into August instead so even the Finalists can comfortably make it across the world in comfort? Surely something like that could be arranged once every cycle when they come up against SA or NZ. But it's not just France that has to play ball, NZ or SA have to really want them, otherwise the options are endless.

621 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Correct. To be precise, they know they are the ones buttering the bread and without the players the clubs are nothing.

621 Go to comments
B
B 2 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

960 All Black Caps departed after RWC 2023, and you can't replace that after playing just 9 matches.


The coaching personnel have now been locked in and sorted and the upcoming EOYT 2024 will see where the All Blacks are at in terms of being mentally and physically fit, healthy and injury free to address all the above.


Go the All Blacks...onwards and upwards...going forward.

14 Go to comments
R
Roberto 2 hours ago
Michael Lynagh: 'I got emotional in the dressing room. I found it very difficult'

Chris Jones’ story is a beauty & really interesting. Oddly enough, I understand Michael himself grew up in my old family home in Ascot, Brisbane. Anyway keep up the good work, Chris - and good luck to the Treviso club in the United Rugby Comp.

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

True. But why label him "Ireland's Lomu"? Just stop it.

8 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken
Search