Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

The Wallabies are building a good foundation under Joe Schmidt, but it’s clear they are lacking world class talent.

As few as three players could be considered world class in the Wallabies squad, a point which garners more attention as the British and Irish Lions series draws nearer.

Although the Wallabies’ upcoming Grand Slam tour of the Northern Hemisphere is the imminent challenge, make no mistake, for Schmidt, the Lions tour is the only yard stick.

While tough opposition await in the coming months, Schmidt will be doing all he can to get his men ready and across his gameplan for the series next year.

The gameplan is one half of the equation and the players who will execute the strategy is the other.

While Test-level depth is short in a few positions, Schmidt has a world class talent ready to be called upon at tighthead lock; enter Will Skelton.

At 145kg and 203cm, he’s big even by Test standards and he has a winner’s credentials, having won his fair share of silverware with his French club La Rochelle.

The giant lock appears to be just what the Wallabies need but there is controversy surrounding his selection.

Some of his detractors question his ability to make a difference at Test level, others question his commitment to the Wallabies.

Regarding his form: his success with La Rochelle over the years and the fact the wealthy club has extended his contract until 2028, is proof enough of his value on the rugby pitch.

The Top 14 is the most competitive and attritional club competition in the world.

His form in a competition which is longer and played at a higher level than Super Rugby Pacific should settle all debate as to whether he is ‘good enough’ for the Wallabies set-up, not to mention his experience as well as unique talents.

The question about his ‘loyalty’ to the Wallabies and Australia was not helped by his contract extension with La Rochelle.

Especially considering he could have returned to Australia ahead of the home World Cup in 2027 as his old contract with the club was set to run-out at the end of 2025.

The issue comes down to whether people want only domestic talent in the Wallabies or the best talent and make no mistake; Skelton is the best Australia-eligible tighthead lock going around.

When he can play for the Wallabies is governed by World Rugby’s regulation 9, where clubs are obliged to release international players in specific windows during the year.

It also comes down to a myriad of factors: what La Rochelle want, what the Wallabies are prepared to pay/do, whether he wants to play and whether his body can cope.

Skelton was available for the Rugby Championship but Schmidt decided against it, likely due to his long season, and Schmidt’s desire to mould his domestic playing group.

Money on Rugby Australia’s behalf may also have been a discussion point.

Similarly, while clubs must comply with the release or face penalties under reg 9, it doesn’t stop clubs from disincentivising players from playing for their national sides.

Clubs pay top dollar for their talent and don’t want to risk their marquee players.

Skelton has spoken to the media about the Wallabies’ upcoming end of year tour and has indicated he wants to play.

“Joe hasn’t said for definite if I’m selected,” Skelton told AFP.

“He’s just asked if I’m keen and if I’m in form, playing well, I’m in with a chance… I’ve not been coached under Joe so that would be pretty cool if I’m involved to work under a guy like him.”

“Hopefully then I get picked for what will be three games. It’s a four game series but it’s only three Tests in the window.

Should he play for the Wallabies, his role will be vital.

Skelton brings size, weight, and a mauling ability none of the Wallaby locks have.

The uniqueness of his build could alleviate pressure off a Wallabies side which is lacking in big ball carrying backs, meaning it relies heavily on the forward pack for gainline carries.

This is particularly pertinent, considering Schmidt’s attack shapes are narrow and attritional, something which suits Skelton perfectly.

Skelton would be joining a solid but thin locking stock under Schmidt.

Jeremy Williams is the only debutant lock to prove he’s ready for the rigours of Test-match rugby, while other debutants Angus Blyth and Josh Canham failed to step-up.

At 113kgs and 198cm he’s the smallest of all the locks used by Schmidt, by a couple centimetres and several kilos.

Whilst size isn’t everything, it is defining factor in a side which is struggling to get over the gainline.

Skelton’s inclusion could get the best out of Williams as a backrow-second row hybrid as well as assist the Wallabies overall.

Skelton would ratchet-up the competition for gameday selection and share some of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto’s load as a key ball carrier.

While Skelton would help in the loose, he would also prove pivotal at set-piece.

Skelton is a proven maul threat on either side of the ball.

While the Wallabies have made big strides in this area, they have leaked big points from their maul and have been unable to make their own maul a weapon.

However, it’s imperative the Wallabies continue their good work because Skelton must be an augment, not a solution to their maul woes.

Skelton’s ballast at scrum time behind Taniela Tupou will cause havoc for any scrum they will face on the tour.

Schmidt’s preferred matchday-23 is firming-up, but it’s clear where reinforcements are needed, and it’s evident the domestic lock options have not cut the mustard.

Whether you’re a Skelton fan or detractor, it is clear to see he adds experience and bulk to a side which is lacking in both.

Schmidt has been biding his time, trying to build a foundation to his squad, so when he adds the cream, ergo Skelton, the core group of players can allow the x-factor talent to shine, as opposed to getting bogged down in the basics.

Skelton can help get the Wallabies over the gainline, stop the haemorrhaging at maul time and lead this side, in what is going to be a very tough tour.

What Skelton can’t do however is bring with him a preconceived way about how he is going to be a Wallaby.

This three-game window is vital, it looms as Skelton’s British and Irish Lions series audition.

Skelton’s challenge is this: to learn Schmidt-ball in three games, which his Wallaby teammates have so far not perfected in nine.

Skelton must resign himself completely to Schmidt’s; ideology, workrate, discipline, and tactics, for he has chosen to stay abroad.

So, should Skelton accept Schmidt’s Wallaby invitation, he must accept and relish the steep learning curve that awaits him.