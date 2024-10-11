Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 10
FT
WOMENS
46 - 15
FT
WOMENS
21 - 17
FT
44 - 22
FT
31 - 20
FT
6 - 6
FT
29 - 27
FT
28 - 23
FT
33 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
31 - 13
FT
14 - 26
FT
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
08:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
08:30
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
10:05
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
11:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
12:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
WOMENS
Tomorrow
12:45
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Tomorrow
18:45
WOMENS
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
22:00
WOMENS
Sunday
09:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
International

The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

By John Ferguson
Tane Edmed and Joseph Sua'ali'i. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP /AFP via Getty Images and Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

The nucleus of Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies is firming-up and it must continue to do so as there’s only four more Wallaby games ahead of next year’s British and Irish Lions tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schmidt has put his trust in a core group of players who regularly fill most of the matchday 23 but he does not yet have a wider squad he can trust to get the job done over the long grand slam tour.

Nine games into his tenure, and Schmidt would’ve wanted to unearth more Test ready players from the 16 debutants he’s blooded in 2024.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Debutants and some previously well-regarded veterans have failed to kick-on during this time and it’s opened the door for players outside the Wallaby eco system to come into the selection frame.

Schmidt needs impact, and although his players are yet to master his strategies, the squad’s baseline understanding is solid enough to accommodate new inclusions.

The Wallaby games and the two Australia A matches are all Schmidt has to find these reinforcements, who must adapt quickly to Test rugby and plug the gaps in Schmidt’s final squad of the year.

Ryan Lonergan, halfback

Halfback has seen the most chopping and changing of any position, and the position has escaped scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfback is a crucial, game-driving position with none of the halfbacks have been outstanding.

The two older players, Jake Gordon and Nic White, have failed to consistently deliver on their unique skillsets while Tate McDermott’s core skills aren’t as good as the others.

Gordon hasn’t been able to consistently deliver on his boxkicking and running game, whereas White has been unable to use his strong pass and experience to positively influence games.

Apart from some decent early performances it must be said neither of the older heads have particularly impressed in their starting roles while McDermott has injected speed and energy into the games from the bench.

This is where Lonergan’s opportunity arises, and it should come at the expense of Nic White’s selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lonergan’s all-round game is great and although his 2024 form was rocky, he’s experienced enough to kick-on from a patch of bad form.

He’s tried and tested at Australia A level with four games to his name as well as 78 games for the ACT Brumbies.

This is the type of player Schmidt can bring in late in the season, someone who could adapt to his game plan quickly.

White’s abrasive tactics with referees are now seemingly working against the Wallabies.

Perhaps it would serve all parties by shifting him to Australia A, to mentor a young gun like Teddy Wilson.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
4
Draws
0
Wins
1
Average Points scored
29
19
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

Miles Amatosero, lock

Lock is a position where the Wallabies lack size and experience, Amatosero can provide size in spades.

At 125kgs and 203cm Amatosero is mad for the Test-match arena, however, Australia A is where he must earn his stripes.

Schmidt has blooded three locks and only Jeremy Williams, the smallest of Angus Blyth and Josh Canham, has prevailed.

Canham looked lost in his one appearance from the bench, while Blyth failed to use his towering frame of 204cm and 125kgs to intimidate opposition.

Amatosero knows a thing or two about intimidation and physicality, having played 31 games for French Top 14 side Clermont.

It’s an attritional, tough competition where being direct as a tight-five forward is a requisite, something which suits Schmidt’s narrow attack shape perfectly.

The raw size and potential of Amatosero, especially with the ambiguity surrounding Will Skelton’s Wallaby future, is too important an asset to go untapped.

Should he impress in the two Australia A games he should be on Schmidt’s radar as a development player for the rest of the spring tour.

He’s shown glimpses of power, manhandling players during the Super Rugby Pacific season, now he must show he can go to another level.

Tane Edmed, flyhalf

Five-eighth continues to be the most heavily scrutinised role in the Wallabies.

None of the current three playmakers have been standouts but it’s clear Schmidt has put his faith in Noah Lolesio, who has played the bulk of the minutes whilst Ben Donaldson and Tom Lynagh have shared the rest.

Donaldson’s running game is the best of the three, but he struggles to control the game whilst Lynagh has his own struggles with confidence and the rigours of the Test arena.

At this point, selecting Lynagh, who is evidently not physically ready for Test-level, is counterproductive for all parties because there’s little evidence he’ll be ready in eight months’ time.

Donaldson’s iffy form and Schmidt’s belief he doesn’t completely trust his own skillset, mean Edmed’s inclusion would be timely.

He’s proved himself at Australia A level and has had a successful NPC campaign in New Zealand with North Harbour.

Although the club competition is well below Test standard, Edmed is full of confidence and most importantly, he’s match fit.

Edmed is a direct operator and has almost 50 Super caps to his name.

Again, this is the kind of player Schmidt can afford to bring in so late in the piece, especially as his reserve options at no.10 are not aiding the side.

Edmed should be brought directly into the Wallabies set-up with Lynagh shifting to the Australia A campaign.

Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, centres

It’s a question of when, not if, Sua’ali’i becomes a Wallaby.

Considering he’s had several years out of the game; he needs match time to see how much learning he has to do.

The Australia A games will give the coaches a good read of his tactical awareness because he is definitely physically ready for Test-match rugby.

It appears Schmidt is strongly considering him at outside centre or fullback but a player of 100kgs and 196cm is exactly what the Wallabies need at inside centre.

Schmidt has options at no.12 and considering how unstable things have been in the halves and how unstable it could continue to be as Schmidt tinkers over the tour, a rookie no.12 doesn’t appear to be the right course of action.

Having Sua’ali’i as part of the wider Wallabies training squad after the Australia A tour is a perfect learning opportunity, similar to what Michael Cheika afford league covert Marika Koroibete.

Samu Kerevi, inside centre

Another player who could potentially bolster the inside centre stocks.

Kerevi is an enigma, he’s got all the tools to dominate at Test level but a lack of fitness, a run of injuries resulting in a lack of game time, mean his current form at Test level is an unknown quantity.

It’s also relevant to note that Kerevi is playing in Japan’s 2nd division competition.

It’s less physical than Super and far less demanding than Test-match rugby.

Schmidt can’t afford to take a punt on Kerevi and nor should it be believed that Kerevi could just turn up to Twickenham on November 9th and bend the English line.

At 108kgs and 187cm Kerevi would add much-needed bulk to the Wallabies undersized backline, but if he can bend the line, the question will be, can he do it for a full 80-minutes?

Having Kerevi play the two Australia A matches should give Schmidt a good indication of his fitness levels and whether he can bowl over the bigger bodies of English rugby.

The test for Kerevi like all these players, is not whether they can play at Test level, it’s whether they add impact and excel, for Schmidt cannot afford passengers with such precious little game time before the Lions come down under.

Recommended

Why ‘lucky’ Tasman could have an edge in NPC quarter against Canterbury

Watch: TJ Perenara signs off Wellington career with poetic try

It's emotive but Wasps, Worcester, Irish deserve a route back – Andy Goode

OPINION

Fit Joe Marler makes bench as Harlequins, Saracens name derby teams

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals

2

Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

3

Sale Sharks No.8 Du Preez opens talks with Top 14 big boys

4

The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

5

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

6

Ben Healy pays price for 'directionless' Edinburgh display

7

Scotland's Alex Craig heading to Scarlets exit and back to roots

8

Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Comments

1 Comment
C
ClintP 24 mins ago

I would add Tim Ryan, apparently Schmidt is waiting for him to bulk up… he’s already bigger than Cheslin Kolbe, plus this could to detrimental to his speed that he showed so well tearing through The Blues at Suncorp.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Running an Australia XV tour alongside the Wallabies' voyage is a smart decision which may pay big dividends.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
ClintP 24 minutes ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

I would add Tim Ryan, apparently Schmidt is waiting for him to bulk up… he’s already bigger than Cheslin Kolbe, plus this could to detrimental to his speed that he showed so well tearing through The Blues at Suncorp.

1 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 30 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Respect is earned and you have earned my respect a while ago.

557 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 31 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Lol can't help it. You gotta love rugby. It's never a boring subject.

557 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 35 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You think very differently, or don’t you think…? 😉

557 Go to comments
A
AP 55 minutes ago
It's emotive but Wasps, Worcester, Irish deserve a route back – Andy Goode

Then I must have the heart of a boulder because I detest the idea that these clubs can parachute into the Championship without earning the right by starting at the bottom like many of the current clubs in the Championship who have played hard to get where they are today. What about all of the other famous clubs that had to start at the bottom? Why not add them to the championship too if they can find wealthy backers and of course don't forget the possibility of the Welsh teams joining. I have been a rugby union fan for over 40 years but I am losing interest both internationally (top tier) and domestically nowadays and I am more interested in the tier 2/3 internationals but for how long I don't know before the minor nations die out. So if the likes of Wasps and Worcester rejoin the championship instead of earning their place I think my love of the sport will also die out. I don't believe that there will be Rugby Union in ten years from now.

3 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

So my take is that SA have a top coach who knows exactly how to lead the set up in pretty much all aspects. His players, coaching team, support staff, union and wider SA public are aligned superbly with his narrative and this doesn’t happen by accident. He set out his terms for the job before he started, so was able to gain all the control he required, and boy has he done a superlative job on the back of it.


No one is perfect, he makes mistakes and he has plenty of detractors. But make no mistake, Rassie is a world class operator and history will judge him so.

6 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I have that effect on people. 😉

557 Go to comments
C
CR 1 hour ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

You can’t replicate the passion of the Springboks. The history and the importance of the Springboks to South Africa is unrivalled. The only country that comes close is NZ.

6 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Well I wouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth, no. I would try and understand how there is value in a competition whos stars only play half the games, then maximize that by giving great access to said stars.


The first thing I would look at would be the composition of all the squads and the value to european exposure for each, especially to recently promoted teams and those facing relegation battles. Some sort of system that favoured youth and promoted a more competitive spread of experienced talent. I'd seriously look at mimicking Champions League football for a good few months of the year, playing domestic games mid week, worked around jokers and rest of the world downtimes/league gaps.


I'm not sure what this has to do with NZR though?

557 Go to comments
E
EV 2 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Rassie is an extremely shrewd PR operator but the hype and melodrama is a sideshow to take the attention from the real reason for the Boks dominance.


Utimately the Boks dominate because Rassie and his team are so scientific and so driven. His attention to detail and obsessive analysis smacks of Tom Brady's approach.


He has engineered a system to find and nurture talent from the best schools to the most desolate backwaters. That system has a culture and doctrine very similar to elite military units, it does not tolerate individuals at the expense of the collective.


That machine also churns out three to five world class players in every position. They are encouraged to play in Ireland, England, France and Japan where their performance continues to be monitored according to metrics that is well guarded IP.


Older players are begged to play in the less physical Japanese league as it extends their careers. No Saffa really wants to see Etzebeth or Peter Steph or Pollard play in France or British Isles. And especially not in South Africa, where you just have these big, physical young guns coming out of hyper competitive schools looking for blood.


Last but but no means the least is the rugby public's alignment with the Springbok agenda. We love it when they win between World Cups but there is zero drama if they lose a game or a string of games for the sake of squad depth.


It's taken time to put it together but it has just matured into a relentless machine.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

They could though Ikitau is very effective at 13 on attack.

132 Go to comments
W
Willie 3 hours ago
Rugby Australia fire back at 'misleading and deceptive' Rebels

Being a KC does not bestow intellect as anyone following the Lehrmann defamation case will know.

I should know better, but I am willing to wage a jersey signed by Horan and Little that RA will not lose. Courts are reluctant to interfere with administrative decisions made by sporting bodies. Your wager can be that if RA do not lose you will never post another comment on this site.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think that was the figure that the RPA scuppered?

557 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No, it's not. It doesn't matter who is responsible for not sending the French national side.

557 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I meant a separate league. When I say "compete", I mean on the player signing/quality front.


You'd hope with their recent success of course that the game itself is growing as a result in France, that their will be a lot more local talent, and that the current talent will need to be pushed out somewhere else. Hopefully another league rather than a 3rd division etc.

557 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Yep, almost as good as those blinkers look on you…😉

557 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It does, yes. Just like in the French example, the final is being played after the squad has to depart on its northern tour.

557 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Stop cheating. Stay on topic at least. 👏 So the egg in this case is the results? The chicken of course being France!


You are suggesting that France's indifferent results over the years bread a disinterest in overseas tours to the point where they were sacrificed by FFR? These results of course coming before the Top 14 took off.


With GD's topic, teams always sent B teams away, so that generated squad rotation, which lead to the league having no problem expanding to more games, but which meant a requirement and firming of sending poor teams away? Sounds like the product has a lot of areas for improvement.


And what it all mutated from is of course the famous laissez faire attitude?


Edit: (547)

557 Go to comments
T
TronBok 3 hours ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

As an outsider (different continent) I appreciate your insight, even if it sounds a "bit" bias.

Still an interesting point of view.....

Wow, some may say you spat the dummy, others will definitely give you a pat on the back.

Either way, that is what it is like, to a more or lesser extent everywhere. In every country, in every region.

Only real ragga passion, or/and extra malt will drive a fanatic supporter to share their Real Feelings. Right or wrong.

Boks Rule. AB's are LEGENDS.

This will never change.


When all were writing of the AB's before the Championship, most supporters in SA were concerned about the outcome of the result.

And rightly so.

As bad as the Boks were in the past, I certainly don't think the AB's will ever reach that low. Believe me, it Pains me to type this.


As for the rest, a sincere thanks for coming along....just kidding.

Raggas is definitely in a strong place in general when the fight for 3rd,4th & 5th place is just so unpredictable.

And yes, I'm taking a purely subjective view on the world rankings. And yes, completely ignoring the "official" world rankings. I'm just aligning my reasoning along the expressions of some x international players, and people who have clarity of thought.


Raggas Rules.

26 Go to comments
d
d 3 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Well rugby is pretty much the national game of SA and NZ, so the passion runs that much higher in the general populace; if either of these sides do poorly in the RWC the players do not relish returning home without the expected spoils!


It has its positive side, of course; the 2023 AB side was clearly a step or two below previous sides, but they managed to contend the final through sheer desperation.


Expectations do carry a heavy weight, which might explain why the Irish went home after the QF.

6 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes? Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?
Search