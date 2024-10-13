Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

“Sam is a world-class player. He’s an unbelievable general, around the pitch.” If it was not already clear by Andy Farrell trying to nudge at least one Byrne brother out of Leinster, the outhalf selections on the Emerging Ireland tour drove home the point. Three matches in seven days, and three Sam Prendergast starts in the 10 jersey. Simon Easterby and, by extension, Farrell reckon the 21-year-old is a special talent.

Cormac Izuchukwu, who extolled his team-mate’s virtues, reckons so, too. There are plenty of positives to take from Emerging Ireland’s three-match spin to South Africa, aside from the three nifty victories. The senior squad are in excellent shape, but could well be strengthened, in the coming months, by a handful of players that Easterby took south with him.

Easterby takes over the reins from Farrell after the November Test matches so the Emerging squad will have all been aware their auditions were for a shot at the big-time. Tour captain and breakdown beaver Alex Kendellen gave a great account of himself, Alex Soroka reminded all of his wrecking-ball potential, Stephen Smyth is Leinster’s latest hooking hot-shot and Andrew Osborne had some lovely contributions. Munster fans will be excited about Sean Edogbo, who was compared to David Wallace by one outlet after his impressive openside stint against The Cheetahs.

In 2022, the first Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa took place. Since then, six players that toured – Jack Crowley, Jamie Osborne, Calvin Nash, Joe McCarthy, Cian Prendergast and Tom Stewart – have been capped at senior level. In terms of players that are best placed to follow in their footsteps, the two stand-outs are men that have already toured with Farrell’s full-blown squad.

Simon Easterby presided over the two games in South Africa where he oversaw some of Ireland’s best up and coming talent (Photo Seb Daly/Getty Images)

Just as it looks like Ciaran Frawley is going to get a fair crack at Leinster’s 10 jersey, Sam Prendergast is coming up the inside rail. Fast. The Kildare native started in the outhalf spot for Leinster’s first United Rugby Championship game of the season before being called into the Emerging Ireland squad. Farrell has already laid his cards on the table, regarding Prendergast. He toured South Africa with the senior squad, in the summer, as the only specialist outhalf to back up Jack Crowley.

While Prendergast has yet to convince off the kicking tee, his all-round game is excellent. He is still growing into himself and, all going well, will be fully formed and sturdy within the next 12 to 18 months. That being said, his defence stood up to some tough tests against South African and Australian opposition. Bodies were sent spinning in those three matches but Prendergast came through the gauntlet and did plenty of damage with his passing and kicking out of hand. One short sequence distilled his tour. With 10 minutes to go, against Western Force, Prendergast missed a penalty to put his side eight points clear. He responded, soon after the restart, by launching a beautiful spiral kick up the touchline that resulted in a 50/22 lineout win. With Frawley able to cover 10, 12 and 15 for Farrell, expect Prendergast to be involved in the November squads, with a potential debut against either Fiji or Argentina.

I like to lead by example, rather than words. I can say the same about Alex (Kendellen). He’s a savage player who has put in some serious shifts in these games. Cormac Izuchukwu

Cormac Izuchukwu also toured South Africa with Farrell’s squad and is starting to fulfil the promise that saw him first called into an Ireland Sevens squad when he was only 19. Injuries stalled Izuchukwu, early in his pro career, but last season saw him get a clear run. He turned plenty of heads during a late season spin at blindside. During the Emerging Ireland tour, he showcased his versatility with starts in the second- and back-rows.

“These trips are something special, to be honest,” the 24-year-old reflected. “To be around the likes of Paulie (O’Connell) and Simon Easterby is pretty unbelievable. They are the best coaches in the world. It’s a much younger squad but you can see that the coaching has even stepped up as these lads that are only 19 or 20 are playing brilliantly.”

Asked about taking on a leadership role in that youthful Easterby squad, Izuchukwu replied, “I like to lead by example, rather than words. I can say the same about Alex (Kendellen). He’s a savage player who has put in some serious shifts in these games. Sam is a world-class player. He’s an unbelievable general, around the pitch. His kicking is class. That’s been really good.”

Flow state rugby😌 This was a superb team try from Emerging Ireland. pic.twitter.com/fU5AMtiPN9 — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) October 7, 2024

Again, Izuchukwu should make the Test squad if he stays on it when he returns to Ulster. My other picks, with an eye on those November games, are more outside bets. One player that may find himself fast-tracked – taking the Mack Hansen route – is Zac Ward. The 25-year-old entered the summer of 2024 focused on representing Ireland Sevens at the Paris Olympics. He was the pick of the Irish players as they reached the quarter finals. Ulster offered him a short-term contract and both Farrell and Easterby can see massive potential in deploying him in the Irish backline.

Ward is 6ff 3ins and 16st and has already drawn a giddy Jonah Lomu comparison by Irish rugby scribe, Hugh Farrelly. Before the rest of us get that excited, it is important to note Ward will need plenty of reps, back at Ulster, before he starts challenging the likes of Hansen, James Lowe and Calvin Nash. Chay Mullins (at Connacht) is another Sevens flyer getting a crack at 15s and both men had eye-catching moments during this mini tour.

I’m still new to being a winger so I’m just learning and taking so much in, every day. It’s a great environment to be in, with Simon, Paulie and everyone. You’re seeing everyone develop so much in these 10 days. Zac Ward

“I’m absolutely wrecked,” Ward exclaimed, after his try-scoring performance against The Pumas. “That’s my first 80 minutes of rugby played in a very, very long time. My body is in bits! It was fantastic to get out there. I’ve been dreaming about it for a long time, so to finally get out on the pitch, and help the lads get a win, was phenomenal.

“I’m slowly starting to find my feet on the left wing. It’s only been about a month that I’ve been doing it. Really enjoying it and hopefully I can kick on… I’m taking every day as a learning curve. I’m still new to being a winger so I’m just learning and taking so much in, every day. It’s a great environment to be in, with Simon, Paulie and everyone. You’re seeing everyone develop so much in these 10 days. It’s exciting.”

The muscular Zac Ward starred at the Paris Olympics and he took a further step in his graduation to senior honours out in South Africa (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

“Sevens has helped me develop my game, massively,” Ward continued. “Now, with 15s, I’m looking to apply all the skills that I have learned there. Myself and Chay are relatively new to it, so slowly getting there. At Ulster, Richie and all the coaches have been very helpful with me transitioning into the role. I’ve got real good friends, like Ethan McIlroy, Jacob Stockdale and Stew Moore, who have been really good with giving me advice and pointers. Whenever we were under the pump, out there, with altitude and heat, those pointers definitely helped.”

Ireland could certainly do with something different to throw at teams, in attack, so Ward may well be called in for a closer, High Performance Centre look by Farrell. As Hansen – called into the 2022 Six Nations squad after only eight Connacht appearances – has noted, Farrell likes to throw prospects in at the deep end and see if they can sink or swim. “It sounds harsh,” Hansen admitted, “but I think it’s the best way possible.”

If Farrell and Easterby wanted to reward form shown on tour – in matches and on the training field – one of Ulster’s Jude Postelthwaite and Connacht’s Hugh Gavin could be a surprise November inclusion.

There may be room for an outside shout selection in the back three ranks, but forcing in as a centre may prove trickier. If Farrell and Easterby wanted to reward form shown on tour – in matches and on the training field – one of Ulster’s Jude Postelthwaite and Connacht’s Hugh Gavin could be a November surprise inclusion. Gavin is on a fast-track, out West, and looked handy in his Ireland U20 stints. Postelthwaite has something about him. He is confident enough to back himself for an offload or skip-pass; to hold back a pass just a beat before releasing a teammate into space. He missed the final tour game as Ulster beckoned him home. He can play outside centre just as comfortably as he dons the 12 jersey.

Sam Prendergast hits a massive spiral 50/22 for Emerging Ireland at altitude in Bloemfontein. It’s actually a 22/22 in a kick battle just after a penalty miss off the tee. pic.twitter.com/iH2bBPdnte — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 7, 2024

Connacht have themselves a fine scrumhalf in Matthew Devine and he is someone that may soon take the spot provincial teammate Caolin Blade occupies in the senior Ireland squad. Word from those that follow Connacht closely is that Devine has what it takes to be the province’s main slinger for years to come. He made his senior debut, aged 19, against Munster in January 2022 but had to wait two years for his second cap. Pete Wilkins clearly likes what he sees as Devine had Challenge Cup run-outs before starting three straight URC games, last season. A November call-up may be a tad premature, but Farrell could surprise us with an eye on the road ahead.

“It’s going to be bright futures, I’m sure, in green jerseys for many of them,” Easterby said, after Ireland wrapped their three-game tour with a win against The Cheetahs. “I have no doubt,” he added, “that players from this group will be capped across the next two years.”