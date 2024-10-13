Wales and Lions centre Jonathan Davies calls time on rugby career

Former Wales, British and Irish Lions and Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The 36-year-old, who left the Scarlets after the 2023-24 season, confirmed that he will now focus on his family life after stepping away from the game.

‘Foxy’ made 209 appearances for the Scarlets across two spells, scoring 55 tries. He earned 96 caps for Wales and represented the British and Irish Lions on two tours. In 2017, he was named player of the series during the Lions’ tour to New Zealand.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Davies said: “”After taking time away from the game following the end of my last season with the Scarlets, I have come to the decision to call time on my professional rugby career.”

“I have enjoyed a break and a summer at home with my family, and been lucky enough to spend quality time with my newborn son, alongside my wife, as we embark on this new chapter together as parents.”

He added: “I will inevitably miss the camaraderie of training and playing competitively alongside my team mates, but over these past few months, I have been able to assess all of my options and reflect on a career of which I am incredibly proud.”

Davies captained Wales on four occasions and won two Grand Slams and two Six Nations titles. He played in two World Cups and helped the Scarlets win the Pro12 title in the 2016-17 season. Davies also spent two years playing for French side Clermont Auvergne.

