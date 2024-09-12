Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

Stephen Hoiles and Nick Phipps have weighed in on how the All Blacks’ recent defeats to the Springboks could be a bad omen for the Wallabies ahead of the opening Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney next weekend.

New Zealand travelled to the Republic for two blockbuster Rugby Championship Tests which would also determine the Freedom Cup. The matches were held at Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park and Cape Town’s DHL Stadium.

In the opening fixture, the All Blacks appeared to be on their way to victory with about 20 minutes left. Codie Taylor, Jordie Barrett and Caleb Clarke (double) had all scored as the visitors raced out to a 27-17 lead.

But the Springboks’ famed ‘bomb squad’ was the difference as the hosts rallied in the dying stages to claim a thrilling 31-27 win. The New Zealanders were left to rue what could’ve been, but they had a chance to bounce back against the same foe a week later.

At DHL Stadium, Damian McKenzie had a chance to kick the Kiwis into the lead with less than 10 minutes to play but missed, with the Boks going on to win 18-12. The All Blacks have only won one of four Rugby Championship matches, and they have the Wallabies in Sydney up next.

“I think it’s more of a reflection on how good South Africa are. New Zealand have gone close in two Tests, they’re a very good Test rugby sides,” Hoiles said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.

“I don’t feel like I ever need to give a sympathetic vote to the Kiwis but I would say it is genuinely, we’re up against a powerhouse and it’s more of a sign of South Africa’s dominance.

“Bit scared of how New Zealand will respond when they play us in a couple of weeks. Well done Saffas, you get them fired up and they’ll take their anger out on us.”

For those at the stadium in Cape Town, it was fairly clear how much that defeat hurt the New Zealanders. For the first time in 15 years, they no longer hold the Freedom Cup with that honour going in the way of captain Siya Kolisi and the Springboks.



The Rugby Championship is on a break this week, with the competition returning on September 21. New Zealand will travel across the ditch for an intriguing clash with arch-rivals Australia, a team who are desperately searching for a win of their own.

After stunning Argentina 20-19 with a last-minute penalty in the first clash between the two sides, Australia appeared to be on their way towards another win a week later. They led 20-3 at one stage but ended up losing 67-27.

Records tumbled that evening in Argentina with Los Pumas handing the Wallabies a record defeat, and it was also the first time the men in gold had conceded 50 points in one half of international rugby.

Up next, they’ll take on Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson’s All Blacks.

As former Test halfback Phipps warned, the Aussies could see the best version of the Kiwis.

“Poor old Razor, he’s one of the best coaches in the world and he’s copping it,” Phipps added.

“Unfortunately, I think we’re going to see the best of New Zealand to come.”