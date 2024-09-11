Marquee recruit Joseph Sua’ali’i makes massive call on Wallabies future

Before even playing a game of professional rugby union, Joseph Sua’ali’i has revealed that he’ll travel with the Wallabies to Europe for their Spring Tour. As for now, the Sydney Roosters flyer is preparing for an NRL qualifying final against the Penrith Panthers.

Sua’ali’i signed a marquee deal with Rugby Australia in March last year which will see the rising star pull on the famed sky blue jersey of the NSW Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific. The 21-year-old is also expected to play a big part in next year’s British and Irish Lions Series.

The skilful utility back has agreed to a three-year deal with Rugby Australia which gets underway in October. With the Wallabies set to embark on their end-of-year tour later this year, it seems like a sensible time for Sua’ali’i to join Joe Schmidt’s squad.

Australia will play the four home nations as part of their Spring Tour, starting with England at Twickenham on November 10 (AEST) and finishing with a trip to Dublin to take on the world’s second-best side Ireland on December 1.

Without a doubt, it’ll be a tough series of Tests for the Wallabies as they continue to prepare and build under coach Schmidt before facing the formidable Lions. Fans can look forward to seeing Aussie rugby’s new man involved in some capacity, too.

“I am honestly not sure (if I will play) but I am going on that Spring Tour at the end of the year,” Sua’ali’i told reporters this week.

“There is no Super Rugby (later this year). I know once I finish here I will be straight into it. Footy is footy. It’s a footy ball at the end of the day. It’s just about playing.”

Sua’ali’i will want to repeat the cross-code heroics that has seen new Roosters teammate Mark Nawaqanitawase capture headlines after switching to the NRL. Nawaqaniatwase debuted for the Tricolours last weekend and it didn’t take long for the winger to make an impact.

After playing for the Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific and the Australian men’s sevens side at the Paris Olympic Games, Nawaqaniatwase ventured into another sport by joining the Roosters. On debut against South Sydney, the former Wallaby scored after less than seven minutes of play.



Playmaker Luke Keary sent the ball across the field, with Nawaqaniatwase rising above Rabbitohs winger Tyrone Munro before crashing back down to Earth for the score. That highlight quickly made the rounds on social media.

Sua’ali’i has opened up about the conversations the star duo have had since Nawaqaniatwase joined the eastern suburbs club, with the pair effectively swapping places in the coming months.

“You saw Mark and what he did when he came across,” Sua’ali’i explained.

“He looks natural. So, hopefully, I will be the same… I have asked him a little bit of questions, he has asked me a few too.

“I feel like it’s a natural conversation, it’s going to come up.

“But it’s just been about what is the travel or training like.

“Nothing really in-depth. It’s mostly just the travel, that is something I am looking forward to as a 21-year-old kid. I am going to go travel the world and experience different things.”