International

What to watch in men’s rugby: England reunion in Japan, race to Paris 2024

By Martyn Thomas
NICE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 17: Maro Itoje of England is tackled by Yutaka Nagare during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 pool D match between England and Japan at Stade de Nice on September 17, 2023 in Nice, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It promises to be an enthralling weekend of rugby as the Test window opens, Asian bragging rights are decided and the final ticket to Paris 2024 is handed out.

And you can watch it all unfold live and for free on RugbyPass TV.

The eyes of the world will be on Japan National Stadium on Saturday as Eddie Jones takes charge of the Brave Blossoms following a nine-year absence, against England, the team he coached to the Rugby World Cup 2019 final.

Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV

Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV

Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV

Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV

Both teams will want to kick off their summer campaign with a win, as will world champions South Africa and Wales as they go head-to-head at Twickenham later on the same day.

That match forms part of an exciting double-header alongside the clash between Fiji and the Barbarians, with some legends of the game bidding farewell to top-level rugby.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong China meet Korea in a winner-takes-all finale to the Asia Rugby Men’s Championship 2024 while Monaco hosts the final qualification tournament for Paris 2024.

HSBC SVNS 2024 sides South Africa, Great Britain, Canada and Spain are among the 12 teams at the World Rugby Sevens Repechage vying for one last place at the Olympics.

Japan host England in historic Test

England will come face-to-face with Eddie Jones for the first time since he was sacked as coach in December 2022 when they meet Japan in Tokyo on Saturday.

Jones had been scheduled to lead England on a tour of Japan in 2020 but the pandemic intervened, and he will now be in the opposition coaches’ box for the first official Test between the sides on Japanese soil.

The opening stop on a summer tour that also includes two Tests in New Zealand, England coach Steve Borthwick will hope his squad can use the contest to find some form ahead of that series against the All Blacks.

For the hosts, meanwhile, Saturday’s match represents the first scene in Jones’ second act with the Brave Blossoms – who he famously led to a stunning victory against South Africa at Rugby World Cup 2015.

Japan’s performance nine years ago – when they became the first team to win three pool matches but fail to reach the quarter-finals of a men’s Rugby World Cup – ultimately earned Jones the England job.

And although he led England to the RWC 2019 final and holds the best win ratio of any coach in the national team’s history, Jones left the role under a cloud.

Watch England vs Japan on RPTV

Having landed back in Japan via a brief, disastrous return to Australia, Jones and his side, who failed to emerge from a RWC 2023 pool that included England, both have a point to prove in Tokyo.

Jones believes Japan can make history on Saturday and with Tests against Georgia and Italy on the horizon in July, the match is a crucial one for the hosts too.

It promises to be an enthralling Test match and fans in the UK and Ireland can watch it live and for free on RugbyPass TV.

Saturday, June 22nd

06:50 BST (GMT+1) – Japan v England, Japan National Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

Springboks v Wales headlines Twickenham double-header

Following the full-time whistle in Tokyo, attention will turn to Twickenham where fans will be treated to a mouth-watering double-header.

Back-to-back world champions South Africa will play their first match of the year as they take on Wales before Fiji play the Barbarians.

As of Tuesday, more than 60,000 tickets had been sold for the international jamboree and those in attendance, as well as fans watching on from further afield, should be in for a treat.

Five players who started the RWC 2023 final against the All Blacks – Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Faf de Klerk and Jesse Kriel – will run out at Twickenham, while several fringe stars will want to put their hand up for next month’s series against Ireland.

Wales suffered a setback this week with news that captain Jac Morgan will miss the match, and the team’s tour of Australia, and coach Warren Gatland is in rebuild mode having finished this year’s Guinness Six Nations with the wooden spoon.

In the second match of the day, Sam Whitelock and Shota Horie will hope to bow out of top-level rugby with a victory against Fiji.

Sam Whitelock to lead experienced Babarians squad against Fiji

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner will captain a Barbarian side packed with international caps in their Killik Cup clash with Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday. Watch the match live on RugbyPass TV.

Whitelock captains a hugely experienced Barbarian squad that contains 968 Test caps and eight England internationals – including Ben Youngs, Danny Care, Jonny May and Kyle Sinckler.

Fiji, meanwhile, will be playing their first match of 2024 as they prepare for Tests against Georgia and the All Blacks in July and the start of the World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup the following month.

All the action is available to stream live and for free on RugbyPass TV except where there is a local broadcast deal in place (Africa, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, the Pacific and Asia).

Saturday, June 22nd

14:00 BST (GMT+1) – South Africa v Wales, Twickenham – WATCH LIVE HERE

17:15 BST (GMT+1) – Barbarians v Fiji, Twickenham – WATCH LIVE HERE

Hong Kong China target Asia Rugby title

Hong Kong China will claim a fifth Asia Rugby Men’s Championship crown if they beat Korea at Hong Kong Football Club on Saturday.

The defending champions have been in fine form over the past month, beating the United Arab Emirates 52-5 and Malaysia 70-6.

A third successive victory would secure a fifth title and ensure that Hong Kong China’s dominance of Asian competition continues.

Despite their surprise 36-32 defeat to the UAE in Dubai two weeks ago, however, Korea know that a first win against their hosts since 2015 would give them the championship.

The final round gets underway on Friday, when the UAE take on Malaysia at The Sevens Stadium.

A second win in a row for the hosts would lift them into second place in the standings, for 24 hours at least, as they chase their highest ever finish in the championship.

Both matches are available to stream live and for free globally on RugbyPass TV.

Friday, June 21st

16:30 BST (GMT+1) – UAE v Malaysia, The Sevens Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

Saturday, June 22nd

09:30 BST (GMT+1) – Hong Kong China v Korea, Hong Kong Football Club – WATCH LIVE HERE

Olympic qualification up for grabs

Twelve teams have arrived in Monaco knowing that only one will end the weekend clutching the final ticket to Paris 2024.

And such is the quality of the teams at the World Rugby Sevens Repechage start line that at least one previous Olympic medallist will not feature at the Games next month.

Rio 2016 bronze medallists South Africa will start the weekend as favourites having finished seventh in the regular season HSBC SVNS standings and winning the fifth-place play-off at the Grand Final in Madrid.

The Olympics will mark rugby Sevens' coming of age

The eyes of the rugby world will focus on Paris in late July as the race for Olympic gold plays out in front of an audience of billions

However, they will face stiff competition from Rio silver medallists Great Britain – who reached at least the Cup semi-finals in two of the final three regular season tournaments – Spain, Canada, Chile and a host of others.

The action will get underway at Stade Louis II at 14:04 BST (GMT+1) on Friday with the 12 teams split into three pools.

The top two from each pool as well as the best two third-place finishers at the end of the pool stage will advance to the Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Whoever wins the Cup final will secure the 12th and final place in the Paris 2024 sevens tournament. You can watch it all live and for free on RugbyPass TV.

Friday, June 21st

12:00 BST (GMT+1) – World Rugby Sevens Repechage, Stade Louis II – WATCH LIVE HERE

Saturday, June 22nd

09:00 BST (GMT+1) – World Rugby Sevens Repechage, Stade Louis II – WATCH LIVE HERE

Sunday, June 23rd

08:30 BST (GMT+1) – World Rugby Sevens Repechage, Stade Louis II – WATCH LIVE HERE

England legend Dean Richards: 'I was wrong about Ben Earl'

EXCLUSIVE

Wales blow as flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of summer Tests through injury

South Africa name two debutants vs Wales as Koch hits half-century

Against All Odds - No.1: Japan and the Miracle of Brighton

OPINION

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST

Comments on RugbyPass

c
carlos 32 minutes ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Calling Patricio Noriega! (Too late) I remember his son was in Brumbies academy too. What happened to him? Pity there are no good Argie props these days that they can recruit. We are looking for them too.

49 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
AJ Lam's shift to No. 12 and his 'peaceful state' approach to rugby

All that’s required now is for Plummer to be transformed into a modern day Grant Fox for the Blues to have that old team back again. Dull but hard to beat.

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 2 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Swain and Neville together lacked grunt. I don’t think Frost is a massive step up on that front, albeit he’s a better rugby player. If we can get our best locks on the pitch and most of our best front row, it won’t be an area of problem: 1. Bell, Sio, Hodgman 2. Uelese, BPA, Faessler 3. AAA, Tupou, Nonggoor (?) 4/5. LSL, Rodda, Canham, Frost, Skelton Add a backrow with Swinton, Valentini, FMR, Hooper, Cale, Leota, Uru and we can compete at set piece and in the power game

49 Go to comments
M
Milton 2 hours ago
Stuart Hogg U-turn confirmed by Montpellier

Rob Baxter has a history of bombing players out of the club who display unacceptable behaviour off the pitch and Hogg wouldn't be the first full back at the club to have suffered that fate. Retirement was probably a good cover story at the time but I have a feeling the truth was much deeper. Joining Montpellier this summer with some of their questionable signings this summer seems just reward.

2 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Samisoni Taukei'aho on Dane Coles, Asafo Aumua and the Bledisloe Cup

The arrival of Ryan at AB level coincides with the elevation of Taylor and demotion of Samisoni. So even if he was fit Taylor would start as Ryan is still there with even more power.

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 3 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

“……Leinster don’t know how to travel”? What a load of nonsense. The team consisted of a large number of Irish internationals who have beaten NZ in NZ. Of course they know how to travel. They lost, that’s it. Next time they’ll probably win. It’s as uncomplicated as that.

20 Go to comments
M
Michael 3 hours ago
Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

Will be interesting to see how they get on without JGP. Murray has a good game every so often as older players do, but not two games in a row and I would be worried for Casey. Its a shame both sides are going to be missing a good few first choices.

16 Go to comments
G
Geoff 4 hours ago
England vs Japan | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

How do I watch the Japan vs England match?

1 Go to comments
A
Ardy 4 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

It is a big worry when the scrum has become a serious weapon for most top-tier International rugby teams over the last 10 or so years. I am hoping Joe can get a scrum that can reduce the penalties and hold the weight on their put in. If he can build an outstanding backrow, we may be competitive in the forward battles.

49 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
Chiefs make handful of changes in team for Super Rugby Pacific final

Aaah it’s good seeing a coach like McMillan throwing Tyrone in the deep end to start, he should be ruing the lack of opportunities hes handed out to him now though, with little over a 100minutes on the young stars belt this season. I really hope that wasn’t an indication he is leaving rugby next year.

1 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 4 hours ago
Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

Shouldn't be a problem for the world's best rugby team.

16 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 5 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Let’s hope the WBs never change. An old pom like me can still get misty-eyed and nostalgic over thinking about Matt Dunning and Al Baxter.

49 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 5 hours ago
Patrick Tuipulotu to make shock return for Blues in Super Rugby Pacific final

Well great for us Blues fans and ABs as well but calling all doctors on here… How can a guy go from a torn MCL at 7 weeks to less than 2?! Powerful looking team with Heem also returning on the bench

6 Go to comments
p
pof 5 hours ago
Stuart Hogg U-turn confirmed by Montpellier

It seems to be pretty well known in Scotland that the reasons he ‘retired’ were not the reasons publicly given, and more to do with …checks notes… ‘personal problems’.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
Leon MacDonald on the Super semi-finals' impact on All Blacks selection

NZ journo’s are pretty sad, thats not uncommon way to ask a question like that. The manner in which that type of question is asked is normally from a general mindset “do you have any new names for you squad”, where as I think Kirsty meant is as literally “did you lock in any names for the 32 man squad based on that performance”. Your better off asking if any names have been scratched off the list, I wouldn’t really expect to have a name ‘locked in’ from a side still playing next week, and I doubt anyone “new name” played that well on the loosing team.

4 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 6 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Worrying situation you write on, Nick. It is perhaps 3, maybe now 4 years ago, Taniela Tupou could be ranked in the top 4 at TH in world rugby. His scrummaging alone was formidable, with probably only Frans Malherbe and the ageing WP Nel better. Look where he is now. And with Angus Bell out of contention, what should have been a world class pair of props is gone with the wind. It will be interesting to see what the Schmidt coaching team can cobble together as a workable scrum.

49 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 7 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

I cannot remember a time when the Australian front row could mix it with the best and come out on top. Perhaps the team in the late 90’s or early 00’s and also the 2011 or 2015 side was decent in the front row. They have had scrums where they could gain parity but never dominate. It is curious why Australia do not produce world class front rowers. Slipper has been a good operator for a long time, moore was a class hooker and Kepu was pretty decent. They can usually scrounge up one or two decent operators but they can never put together a world class front row. They have had plenty of top notch world leading second rowers and usually have a good lineout but the scrum has never been their strong suit preferring quick ball at the scrum rather than looking for pens. Its also an obvious area where opposition teams target them frequently but they never seem to be able to find a way to correct the issue.

49 Go to comments
C
Chesterfield 7 hours ago
The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

An All-Black No.8 trial for what may realistically be the reserve No.8 spot if Ardie doesn’t move back to 7.

6 Go to comments
G
Greg 7 hours ago
Patrick Tuipulotu to make shock return for Blues in Super Rugby Pacific final

Jeez, PT’s return great for the Blues, but I wonder how the Razor Gang feel about it? If he’s borderline now, presumably he would have been 100% for the English in a couple of weeks… They’ll be watching anxiously!

6 Go to comments
I
Isikeli 8 hours ago
Blues wary of falling into the Damian McKenzie trap in Super Rugby final

The Chiefs will pull this win like a dream as the Blues always crumble at the biggest game, why is that ? Not enough care, their crowd don't care and so they don't have the fight to come back and win. Watch them dominate the first 20 but so as the counter punch by the Chiefs. If the Chiefs lead or stay in the game with 7 points or less by half time, sorry Blues it will be another year of disappointment.

5 Go to comments
