Watch: Will Jordan scores scintillating try to open Springboks clash

4:24am, 25 September 2021

The anticipation surrounding the 100th test between the All Blacks and Springboks reached a climax come kick-off in Townsville on Saturday, and fans were treated to a try worthy of such hype inside the first three minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

A riveting opening passage of play on a hard, dry track at Queensland Country Bank Stadium was dominated by kicking between both teams, but the All Blacks stated their intent to play a high-tempo game by opting to keep the ball in play via two quick lineouts.

That attacking intent was rewarded after almost three minutes of play when the All Blacks struck first through Will Jordan following a stellar run by hooker Codie Taylor.

Can Argentina derail Australia’s Rugby Championship resurgence?

Looking to attack from the middle of the park, first-five Beauden Barrett threw a wild pass from left to right that skidded along the ground and into the clutches of the backtracking Taylor.

The 30-year-old then ran sideways, escaping the grasp of South African duo Faf de Klerk and Kwagge Smith before turning on a dime to bolt past lock Lood de Jager.

That instigated a line break by Taylor, who surged up the middle of the park to eat up 20 metres and enter Springboks territory.

From there, he was faced with a one-on-one situation with Springboks first-five Handre Pollard just past halfway, but managed to pick out Jordan with a crisp pass on his outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young speedster had nothing but pasture between him and the tryline, but a rapid chase by Springboks fullback Willie le Roux meant Jordan had to maintain full speed for the entirety of his run.

However, the 23-year-old had enough gas in the tank to finish off the sweeping move, which brought an end to an enthralling opening passage of play.

Despite an immediate hit back by the Springboks via wing Sbu Nkosi, the All Blacks managed to hold a 13-11 lead at half-time thanks to the boot of Jordie Barrett.

ADVERTISEMENT