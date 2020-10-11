1:51am, 11 October 2020

With the scores locked at 16-all, and with the siren already having sounded, a penalty gave Reece Hodge the chance to kick his side to an unlikely test victory against the All Blacks in Wellington.

The Wallabies have controlled the last 20 minutes of the game, and even looked the more threatening when they trailed earlier in the second term. Tries to wingers Marika Koroibete and Filipo Daugunu had the visitors playing with all the momentum as the game neared its climax.

James O’Connor had kicked his side to a three-point lead with five minutes to play, but Jordie Barrett cancelled that out soon after with a penalty of his own.

Hodge is known for his big boot and didn’t shy away from the chance to knock one over from over halfway, in what would’ve been the Wallabies first test victory on New Zealand soil since 2001.

The rain was well and truly coming down at that stage, but the replacement still managed to strike it more than well enough, looking like it would’ve gone over from another 10 metres back. But as you can see in the video, the kick drifted to the right, just inches away from going over.

Instead, the kick struck the right stick which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the kick.

What a match. what a moment. well done @AllBlacks and @wallabies — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) October 11, 2020

Gee wiz, Hodge almost had a John Eales moment! — BigWill (@BigWill_Rugby) October 11, 2020

But the drama didn’t stop there.

The ball came back off the upright, and found Wallaby hands after the All Blacks were unable to hold onto the ball.

But the hosts countered the Wallabies attack that looked at times all but certain of resulting in match-winning points, with an attack of their own.

A penalty let the All Blacks breathe a momentary sigh of relief, as they continued to march up-field. For several phases they were mere metres short of the line, but the drop goal, penalty or try never came.

It was a brilliant 89 minutes of rugby, with the nine that came after the siren especially gripping and exciting.

As an AB supporter i have to applaud the @wallabies for their intense performance against our boys. That has to be the best NZvsAus test i’ve seen in the past decade.. Please bring that same intensity in future games to make the spirit of test rugby great again.. — geetown101 (@geetown101) October 11, 2020

Gave me a heart attack this one #NZLvAUS — Afif (@afifmd) October 11, 2020

How the hell did the all blacks go from a penalty kick to austrailia then on their own line, then on aussies tryline not going for an easy drop goal win, to the aussies kicking the ball out to survive. #plus Reiko dropped the ball so that foot on the line was justified — Valentine (@Valenti65954319) October 11, 2020

The 16-16 draw was only the second tie between the Trans-Tasman rivals.