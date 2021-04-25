Crusaders fullback Will Jordan has scored a scintillating try to open the scoring in the Round 9 Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Blues in Christchurch.

The electric fullback scored his 19th Super Rugby try from what was a rather innocuous start, taking a carry outside first receiver David Havili on the edge of the Blues’ 22 after an opening period of Crusaders possession.

He side-stepped past two Blues forwards to explode through the defensive line, before veering right to gas around both Blues’ halves, halfback Jonathan Ruru and first five Harry Plummer.

Slipping the tackle of the Blues’ 10, Jordan looked to be caught in the cover tackle of winger Mark Telea, before breaking out of the shackles and finishing the magnificent run much to the delight of the Christchurch crowd.

The searing run left the Blues side shell-shocked, with their defence was left in tatters after the loose efforts which failed to really lay a hand on the Crusaders’ fullback.

Jordan was in the action again to help deny Blues Number 8 Hoskins Sotutu at the other end of the field, keeping the ball from being grounded in goal after hitting the ground before the line.

With ten minutes to go in the first half, the Crusaders held a 12-0 lead over the Blues after Sevu Reece crossed for the home side’s second try.

The early try ignited debate over the All Blacks’ fullback stocks, with many keen to elevate Will Jordan into the frame after another match-winning kick by Chiefs’ fullback Damian McKenzie stole the show against the Hurricanes.

