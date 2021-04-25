12:12am, 25 April 2021

Crusaders fullback Will Jordan has scored a scintillating try to open the scoring in the Round 9 Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Blues in Christchurch.

The electric fullback scored his 19th Super Rugby try from what was a rather innocuous start, taking a carry outside first receiver David Havili on the edge of the Blues’ 22 after an opening period of Crusaders possession.

He side-stepped past two Blues forwards to explode through the defensive line, before veering right to gas around both Blues’ halves, halfback Jonathan Ruru and first five Harry Plummer.

The All Blacks reveal their toughest opponents

Slipping the tackle of the Blues’ 10, Jordan looked to be caught in the cover tackle of winger Mark Telea, before breaking out of the shackles and finishing the magnificent run much to the delight of the Christchurch crowd.

The searing run left the Blues side shell-shocked, with their defence was left in tatters after the loose efforts which failed to really lay a hand on the Crusaders’ fullback.

Jordan was in the action again to help deny Blues Number 8 Hoskins Sotutu at the other end of the field, keeping the ball from being grounded in goal after hitting the ground before the line.

With ten minutes to go in the first half, the Crusaders held a 12-0 lead over the Blues after Sevu Reece crossed for the home side’s second try.

The early try ignited debate over the All Blacks’ fullback stocks, with many keen to elevate Will Jordan into the frame after another match-winning kick by Chiefs’ fullback Damian McKenzie stole the show against the Hurricanes.

WILL JORDAN WHAT A TRY :O

Just brushing the defenders off! #Crusaders — Bilaal (@BilaalMarikar) April 25, 2021

As a Blues fan, that's both tough and super impressive to watch, Will Jordan is a stud. #CRUvBLU — Grae's analogy (@hairyangryfella) April 25, 2021

Said it, will say it again. J. Barrett is in form, find him a spot in the ABs team, but 15 belongs to Will Jordan. Magic #CRUvBLU — The Bulldozer (@MazwiZuma) April 25, 2021

Will Jordan is just a magician. — Wallace Kantai (@wgkantai) April 25, 2021

Ok, sure, Jordie can kick goals from 65m, but he will never score a try like Will Jordan just did. Jordan has scored 19 tries in 26 and a bit games — Frog the Keeper (@Frogthekeeper) April 25, 2021

Will Jordan has such joy for the game. Love to see it. #CRUvBLU — Sarah ??? (@notsailingalone) April 25, 2021

WHAT A TRY BY MY BOI WILL JORDAN ??? — The Dark Knight (@ViwePotelwa) April 25, 2021