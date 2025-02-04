Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 22
FT
U20
43 - 0
FT
31 - 19
FT
27 - 22
FT
63 - 19
FT
U20
30 - 31
FT
Thursday
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
U20
Six Nations

'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

Former All Black Andrew Mehrtens on TV punditry duty (Photo by Martin Hunter/Getty Images)

As a French resident and part-owner of Pro D2 club Beziers, former All Black fly-half Andrew Mehrtens has been keeping a keen eye on this year’s Six Nations and the performance of France in particular.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the opening match against Wales, the 70-cap international had called on Romain Ntamack to step up and show more authority on the pitch – but not in the way that he did.

Ntamack’s shoulder charge to the head of Ben Thomas earned him a 20-minute red card, which was upheld on review, and the Toulouse player faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday morning.

Ntamack, who had only just returned from a long-term injury, will almost certainly be banned which leaves France looking at their options at 10.

The French media have reported that Mathieu Jalibert will be given the playmaker role for Saturday’s ‘Le Crunch’ meeting with England at Allianz Stadium.

But the form of Thomas Ramos as a makeshift fly-half for club and country last season could persuade the selectors to go with him, or even switch Antoine Dupont to 10 and select either Racing 92’s Nolann Le Garrec or Toulon’s Baptiste Serin at scrum-half.

Related

France crush Wales in Six Nations kickoff as Antoine Dupont steals the show

Les Bleus ran out 43-0 winners in Paris as Wales crashed to a 13th successive Test defeat.

Read Now

Mehrtens has no reason to doubt that Dupont would excel one position further out but believes he would possibly be better served staying where he is, as the first link between forwards and backs, as demonstrated by his stunning 50-minute display in the 43-0 destruction of Wales.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, the next two 10s off the rank, neither of them would be 10s – Thomas Ramos and probably Antoine Dupont himself playing at 10 because he already pulls the strings at nine and you already have got other talented nines, Le Garrec and Baptiste Serin. They could probably quite easily slot in at nine, maybe not bring what Dupont brings, but at least you’ve still got him on the field.

“There is a case that says Dupont’s talent, his particular talent – his speed off the base of the ruck and that sort of thing – would be wasted if he was one (position) further out at 10 but I think organisationally, authority-wise, I think you could quite easily get away with having him at 10, too.

“The more I see of Thomas Ramos, the more I think, ‘Far out, he is fantastic,’” insists Mehrtens.

“I know he has a good side around him at Toulouse but he has played a few games recently at 10, when Ntamack wasn’t playing, and he was the difference really between the two sides even with all the talent they have got at Toulouse. The way he reads the game is absolutely fantastic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mehrtens added: “France is the one nation where the nine is the boss. That dates back to Jacques Fouroux, Pierre Berbizier, Fabien Galthié and those sort of guys. It probably dates back to Napoleon! The number ten in France is much more of an accessory.”

Related

Andrew Mehrtens: ‘It’s time for England to make up their minds’

Andrew Mehrtens believes England are at a crossroads with Marcus Smith as their fly-half.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

2

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3

Bath bring in South African with 'huge potential' as signing spree continues

4

England call up replacement as Cadan Murley faces Six Nations KO

5

Where the blame really lies for latest England flop – Andy Goode

6

'Don't disrespect my genetics': Sione Tuipulotu targets ambitious return

7

Will Carling begs England not to make same old mistake with Cadan Murley

8

Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Comments

4 Comments
j
jZ 8 hours ago

"France number 10 is much more of an accessory... "

Lamaison, Michalack, Lacroix, Penaud, Lescarboura, Albaladejo, Camberabero....

T
Tom 10 hours ago

France would be absolutely insane to even consider playing the best player in the world out of position. Not that the French rugby team are adverse to making head scratching decisions.

D
Downer 9 mins ago

Best playmaker in the NH maybe

J
JPM 10 hours ago

I would be very surprised Galthié takes such a decision. We already know that Ramos will play 15 because Buros and Barré are injured (and LBB is far more dangerous as a winger).

Jalibert will start as 10 except last minute surprise but we might see Dupont or Ramos playing 10 later on…

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream

The defence guru pledged he would 'swim to Australia' for a place on Andy Farrell's staff. Another rearguard action this weekend would help his case.

LONG READ

Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Amid off-field reviews and on-field losses, both heavyweight coaches are under pressure to deliver.

LONG READ

With terrestrial TV under pressure how did the pundits fare on the opening weekend of the Six Nations?

All eyes were on the players this weekend but the jostling amongst pundits for top drawer billing was just as thrilling

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Downer 9 minutes ago
'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

Best playmaker in the NH maybe

4 Go to comments
Z
ZB 38 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 51 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ With terrestrial TV under pressure how did the pundits fare on the opening weekend of the Six Nations? With terrestrial TV under pressure how did the pundits fare on the opening weekend of the Six Nations?
Search