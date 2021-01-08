7:55am, 08 January 2021

Wasps have signed Georgian international Lasha Jaiani, who featured for the Lelos in the recently concluded Autumn Nations Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’7, 115kg attended the Whitgift School, the rugby nursery that produced Elliot Daly and Danny Cipriani and had been playing for Exeter University RFC.

His signing will help give Wasps cover at lock ahead of the Six Nations and offset the potential loss of Welsh international Will Rowlands, who has been linked with Dean Ryan’s Dragons in the PRO14.

Wasps Head Coach Lee Blackett said: “We are delighted to be able to bring Lasha onboard. He will really complement the great group of locks that we already have at the club and we look forward to furthering his development over his time with us.”

Jaiani added: “I’m extremely happy to be joining a club with such great history. It’s an honour to get the opportunity and I’m really excited to get started. Playing for Wasps will enable me to make a step up in my professional career.”

He was a Georgian U20 rep at the 2017 and 2018 Junior World Championships.