10:07am, 28 January 2021

Wasps have confirmed the signing of Saracens back Ali Crossdale, who will join the club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old back-three player has been included in Eddie Jones’ England Shadow Squad for this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

Crossdale has been at Saracens since 2016, after stints with Newcastle Falcons and Sale Sharks’ Academies.

Cam Redpath, who also went to Sedbergh, talks to RugbyPass:

An England international at Under 18 and 20, he played at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in 2017 and 2018 and received a call-up to the England senior squad for the first time in October 2020.

The former Sedbergh School pupil furthered his development in 2019 with a season in Christchurch, New Zealand, as well as a spell at Greene King IPA Championship outfit Bedford Blues last season.

Crossdale made his first-team debut for Saracens against Harlequins in 2017 and made four Premiership appearances for them last season, with an impressive strike rate of three tries.

Wasps Head Coach Lee Blackett said: “We are delighted to sign an exciting young English back like Ali for next season.

“I’ve known about Ali for several years since he was a highly-rated schoolboy at Sedbergh. He has a great age profile, with his best years ahead of him. We are all looking forward to working with Ali and helping him reach his potential in a Black and Gold shirt.”

Crossdale added: “Joining such a historic club that is consistently aspiring for greatness is something that really excites me.

“The entertaining style of rugby is something that I can’t wait to be involved in and I look forward to working with everyone at the club.”