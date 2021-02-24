Wasps have confirmed the signing of Ospreys tighthead Nicky Thomas on a short-term loan deal. With a number of tightheads at Wasps banned or out through injury, ex-Wales U20s representative Thomas will provide much-needed cover.

The 26-year-old joined Ospreys at the start of this season from Bristol Bears. Thomas played for Scarlets between 2016 and 2019 and played for Gloucester before that, having been at Hartpury College.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett said: “With a number of our tighthead props unavailable to us, we needed to bring in some more cover.

“Nicky is an experienced player, who will add a lot to our group. We look forward to welcoming him to the club.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Toby Booth and everyone at Ospreys for allowing us to take Nicky on loan.” 

