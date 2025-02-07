Northern Edition

Six Nations

'Everyone is aware' - Gatland details mood in Wales camp ahead of Italy

By PA
Players of Team Wales are dissapointed after the defeat during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between France and Wales at Stade de France on January 31, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty imag)

Warren Gatland says that “everyone is aware of the situation” as Wales face a critical Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome.

Wales are on the ropes, reeling from a record 13 successive Test match defeats and a 43-0 drubbing by France in their tournament opener.

A first loss on Italian soil for 18 years would leave them struggling to avoid a repeat of last season’s Six Nations wooden spoon, given that Wales’ remaining appointments are with Ireland, Scotland and England.

And the consequences could be huge for Gatland and his coaching staff if Wales do not end a dismal run of results that began with a 2023 World Cup quarter-final exit against Argentina.

“We have spoken as a group just about how important this game is for us,” Gatland said.

“The players have responded well, in terms of taking some leadership and ownership this week. They are aware of how important this game is.

“You try and be positive as much as you possibly can. You try not to look at the white noise from the outside. We are focusing on ourselves.

“I haven’t seen any of the external pressure – I try and stay away from that stuff. If you absorb yourself in that, I don’t see it as being positive in trying to portray to the players what we are asking them to do.

“Everyone is aware of the situation, but it is not something that is a part of everyday conversation. You are talking to individuals about their own performance, giving them confidence and making sure there is some self-belief in them going out there and delivering for us.

“I looked at some of the individuals last week (against France), and they gave us everything. They really tried hard.

“If they continue to do that – we need the bounce of the ball and a bit of luck as well, which would help – and you have just got to keep being as positive as you possibly can.”

Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland won six out of six in Rome in his first spell as Wales coach, but has overseen 13 straight defeats prior to Saturday (Photo Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Gatland has made two changes from Paris for Saturday’s encounter, handing Scarlets centre Eddie James a first Test start instead of an injured Owen Watkin and recalling 104 times-capped number eight Taulupe Faletau.

Faletau, a three-time British and Irish Lions tourist, has not played Test rugby since the last World Cup because of a broken arm and then a fractured shoulder, and his return is huge for Wales.

“We had him in during the autumn when he was still recovering from his shoulder, but he was running around and taking a significant part in training,” Gatland added.

“It has been tough on him and it has been hard with the injuries he has had over the last number of years. We are looking for some of those special traits he has to get us on the front-foot and hopefully inspire those around him.”

Italy are chasing back-to-back wins against Wales for the first time, having toppled them 24-21 in Cardiff last season.

Wales, though, can reference some comfortable Six Nations successes at the Azzurri’s expense, with 14 of their 20 wins since the competition began being by 15 points or more.

Gatland’s players spent the week preparing on the Cote d’Azur, and they have arrived in Rome for what former Wales captain and fly-half Dan Biggar has described as Welsh rugby’s biggest game for 15 to 20 years.

Gatland said: “We possibly didn’t express ourselves as much as we could have last week (against France). There were some opportunities.

“We’ve spoken about being calm and relaxed, particularly on attack. When there are the chances, making sure we execute them.

“The thing with the Italian team is when they are in the fight and in the game, that is when they are hard to put away, so we have got to make sure we start well, look at taking points and put scoreboard pressure on them.”

