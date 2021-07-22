Close Notice
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

Waratahs secure former Wallaby as recruitment spree continues

By AAP
Ned Hangigan of the Wallabies makes a break during the Bledisloe Cup match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Australian Wallabies at Eden Park on October 18, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The NSW Waratahs have further bolstered their playing roster with the re-signing of Wallabies loose forward Ned Hanigan for the 2022 Super Rugby season.

Currently contracted to Kurita Water Gush in the Japanese Top League, Hanigan will return to Sydney after he completes his commitments in Japan, most likely in April.

The 26-year-old back-rower is a product of the NSW pathways, progressing from club rugby in Randwick and NSW Country in the NRC to making his debut for the Waratahs in 2016 and representing the side on 43 occasions.

Hanigan went on to make his test debut in 2017 against Fiji under Michael Cheika and was a key part of Dave Rennie’s squad last season, playing in five of the Wallabies’ six Tests.

His test experience and ability to also play in the second row ensures he will be a key part of the Waratahs’ forward pack in 2022.

Hanigan was excited to return to his home state and thrilled to have the chance to return to the NSW Waratahs.

“I’m very grateful that the Waratahs have welcomed me back,” Hanigan said.

Hanigan’s return continues a busy week for recruitment for the Waratahs, who will also welcome back versatile forward Jed Holloway next year.

The Tahs also announced the retention of exciting backs Alex Newsome, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Lalakai Foketi.

