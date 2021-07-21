Former Waratah returns from Japan as Coleman ups recruitment drive

10:43pm, 21 July 2021

The NSW Waratahs have continued their recruitment drive, luring versatile forward Jed Holloway back to Sydney on a two-year Super Rugby deal.

Holloway, capped 58 by the Waratahs, left the side at the end of the 2020 season and spent the past year in Japan playing alongside former teammate and Wallabies captain Michael Hooper at Toyota Verblitz.

The 28-year-old said he was grateful for the chance to return to his home state and that he was excited to link up with new head coach Darren Coleman.

“Ever since I started playing rugby, I wanted to be a Waratah. The team gave me a huge opportunity 10 years ago and I’m extremely grateful that they are willing to take another chance on me now,” Holloway said.

“Both the Waratahs and myself have a lot to prove next year but I believe we have all the pieces to make it happen,” said Holloway. “I learned a lot from some great people in Japan and I’m excited to join the team and start putting that together.”

“DC (Coleman) has nothing but success on his record, he is a proven culture builder.”

Holloway’s re-signing follows the Waratahs’ retention this week of exciting backs Alex Newsome (26), Mark Nawaqanitawase (20) and Lalakai Foketi (26).

Foketi and vice-captain Newsome will remain with the Tahs until at least the end of the 2022 season, with Nawaqanitawase recommitting for a further two years.

Holloway and Coleman will certainly have much to do – the Waratahs suffered an unprecedented 13 consecutive losses in a winless 2021 campaign.

However, with six Waratahs involved in Dave Rennie’s most recent series winning Wallabies side, Coleman’s side will be hoping that a winning culture might again return to the 2014 Super Rugby champions.

