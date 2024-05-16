Wallaby Ned Hanigan the latest Test star to join Top 14-chasing outfit
Australian and New South Wales Waratahs forward Ned Hanigan has signed for ambitious Pro D2 outfit Provence ahead of next season, as reported by RugbyPass in Fissler Confidential.
The 28-cap Wallaby, 29, will bring his nine-season Waratahs career to an end at the conclusion of the Super Rugby Pacific season in order to join the club that sit at the top of France’s second division currently.
The versatile forward, capable of playing in the second row and the back row, will team up with a handful of internationals already at the club, including Wales prop Tomas Francis and former England back row Teimana Harrison.
Hanigan will also be joined by Wales legend George North and former France fly-half Jules Plisson in joining the club over the summer.
Though Provence are currently in Pro D2, a win on Friday against Grenoble will win them the league and guarantee promotion into the Top 14 next season.
📲💬 ???????? ✳️
???????? ????? ??/??
???? ???? ? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7yutAguAKq
— Provence Rugby ⚫️🏉 (@ProvenceRugby) May 16, 2024
“I remember first walking into training back in 2015 and thinking how special it would be to be able to play for this great club one day,” Hanigan said to the Waratahs after his exit was announced.
“I’ve been so lucky over the years to have donned this special jersey.
“I’ve loved taking the field with some of my best mates and representing my family and community of Coonamble the best I can.
“Thank you to the families that turn up to watch us. Thank you to the kids that stick around after the games. Thank you to the people who watch at home. And a massive thanks to the people week in, week out that keep our game going here in NSW.
“I’m really going to miss this place. I wish the Waratahs nothing but the best and I’ll always be a supporter of the sky blue.”
Comments on RugbyPass
A poor decision to appoint Carley as not only is Pearce a better referee but also importantly speaks French.2 Go to comments
He is 100 % on the mark. Malicious arrogance with a lack of respect for the other teams mostly the south. they must learn from True rugby nations like the Boks and Kiwis114 Go to comments
This Outiniqua boy has played sublime rugby and deserves a spot in BI LIONS team. Well played son4 Go to comments
I don’t like to see players miss big matches but this ban looks to be tailored to allow him to compete in the final. In principle a suspension for a very dangerous tackle in a semi should warrant missing the relevant final. Done now. One the flip side having both teams with very strong squads/teams available for the final will add to the occassion hopefully.1 Go to comments
Talent to burn and a huge engine..hope he gets a shot at higher honours2 Go to comments
If anything like his dad he has a bright future, Soane was the best ball carrying props ive ever seen using a combination of pace power and footwork.1 Go to comments
Those who saw Sharks vs Clermont and Ox N'Che vs Rabah Slimani should have a good idea of the best scrumagers… May be not the best props…2 Go to comments
It's been an unusual era of unpopular, highly competitive, domineering, fairly big fly halves in the home nations with Farrell, Sexton and Biggar. Russell is different in personality and player I think. I'd rank Sexton first of the three because he is just as good a game controller but also has a great passing game. And his competitiveness never seems to cause problems with refs.31 Go to comments
Thank goodness he wasn't born in Scotland, he'd have been a great candidate for the Scottish Barbarians. I wouldn't put it past them to push for a “where the player was conceived” rule 😂2 Go to comments
Owen Farrell is one of the most polarising figures in the game. His entire attitude on the field (and sometimes off of it) smacks of arrogance and he is about as brash as Donald Trump in a political debate. Yet behind that facade is a calculating, determined and powerful leader who drives any team forward with an Iron will. You are right in that he gets better in the heat of battle and in the face of overwhelming odds. He develops a narrow focus and he delivers his best in a way that few others can. He is one of Englands great performers who sacrificed alot for the team and who often bears the weight of responsibility of leadership alone on the field and in front of the media. Despite what many think of him he is a fantastic game manager with a good rugby brain. He will be sorely missed from the international stage31 Go to comments
Always proud of the effort, Sam. The All blacks never stop fighting, never just roll over. He didn’t get anywhere near the respect he earned, but that’s due to results, not commitment to the cause. Have fun dominating in Japan!1 Go to comments
Not sure why Papali’i thinks Scott Robertson needs his help to select the next All Black Captain. In my view, Papali’i would be well advised to have a good hard look at his own game, and to reflect on how fortunate he is to even wear the black jersey. Rather than shouting at his team mates at every set piece, standing in the mid-field pointing and holding his arms out and flopping to the ground at the back of every second or third ruck, may I suggest he would be far better employed actually doing something on the field. Seriously, watch him for 10 minutes during a game - not much happens. When was the last time he was first to a breakdown, or actually made a turnover? If Robertson is half the Coach I think he is, Papali’i will not be anywhere near the AB’s this season.11 Go to comments
Hiding coming up for Saders.1 Go to comments
Dagg really does go down some rabbit holes doesnt he? In the name I guess.6 Go to comments
Hey Brett I’m one who is looking forward to seeing JS back on the rugby field. I was under the impression that a large portion of his contract was via a third party so RA isn’t having to foot the bill My big concern is around the Tahs and what is happening there, why are so many players bailing. Is it the program, the coaches or the culture. Joe Schmidt recently said he had been at the Tahs all week and DC is a good coach. Something doesn’t gel , 10 front row forwards in a season that’s not bad luck16 Go to comments
Incorrect title. He hasn’t said Furlong is one of the best scrummagers. He said he is one of the best props.2 Go to comments
“_It seems like a crazy thing that he was counting them_“ Are you stupid, mate? Anyone with more than half a brain understands that he meant “a lot” or something similar. Do you really think he was counting? “*Goode*: Told you, Jim!“ No, you banana. You said, explicitly, that the Irish players didn’t say what EE said they did. Even though you weren’t there. Even though you didn’t hear a word they said. M0r0n.114 Go to comments
I am sure that Scott Robertson did do the courtesy of telling Sam Cane that he was not in his All Black plans and NZR would support him if he wished to sign a lucrative pension playing out his career in the cream puff rugby that is Japan’s Top League. I fail to see this as a negative as Israel Dagg is trying to spin it. Razor allowed Cane to leave with dignity rather than being unceremoniously dumped as was Buck Shelford.6 Go to comments
Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?1 Go to comments
Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?1 Go to comments