International

Wallaby Ned Hanigan the latest Test star to join Top 14-chasing outfit

By Josh Raisey
Ned Hanigan of the Wallabies looks on during the 2020 Tri-Nations match between the Australian Wallabies and the Argentina Pumas at McDonald Jones Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Australian and New South Wales Waratahs forward Ned Hanigan has signed for ambitious Pro D2 outfit Provence ahead of next season, as reported by RugbyPass in Fissler Confidential.

The 28-cap Wallaby, 29, will bring his nine-season Waratahs career to an end at the conclusion of the Super Rugby Pacific season in order to join the club that sit at the top of France’s second division currently.

The versatile forward, capable of playing in the second row and the back row, will team up with a handful of internationals already at the club, including Wales prop Tomas Francis and former England back row Teimana Harrison.

Hanigan will also be joined by Wales legend George North and former France fly-half Jules Plisson in joining the club over the summer.

Though Provence are currently in Pro D2, a win on Friday against Grenoble will win them the league and guarantee promotion into the Top 14 next season.

“I remember first walking into training back in 2015 and thinking how special it would be to be able to play for this great club one day,” Hanigan said to the Waratahs after his exit was announced.

“I’ve been so lucky over the years to have donned this special jersey.

“I’ve loved taking the field with some of my best mates and representing my family and community of Coonamble the best I can.

“Thank you to the families that turn up to watch us. Thank you to the kids that stick around after the games. Thank you to the people who watch at home. And a massive thanks to the people week in, week out that keep our game going here in NSW.

“I’m really going to miss this place. I wish the Waratahs nothing but the best and I’ll always be a supporter of the sky blue.”

Related

Jimmy Gopperth signs new deal with promotion-chasing Provence aged 40

Veteran fly-half Jimmy Gopperth has signed a one-year contract extension with Provence in France's Pro D2 at the age of 40.

Read Now
