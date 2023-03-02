Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

Super Rugby Pacific News

Why the Chiefs still have 'plenty to work on' despite another big win

Waratahs player ratings v Drua | Super Rugby Pacific

Brutal Super Round contest sees Drua go toe-to-toe with Waratahs

Ardie Savea cited for cut-throat gesture

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

Mike Brown and Ollie Lawrence | RugbyPass Offload | Episode 66

Mike Brown and Ollie Lawrence join the team on RugbyPass Offload this week as they talk Prem rugby, the Six Nations and much more.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 45 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby PacificWaratahs

Wallaby Gleeson made to work for Waratahs No 8 jersey

By AAP
Langi Glesson at Wallabies training. Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Waratahs flanker Langi Gleeson is taking nothing for granted after he was given a gentle reminder that being a Wallaby doesn’t guarantee a Super Rugby Pacific start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gleeson had a meteoric rise in 2022, playing his first Test match after just 154 minutes of game time in eight matches with NSW.
The 21-year-old played three Tests on the European spring tour – with Gleeson himself noting he’d come a long way since being in awe of playing at Leichhardt Oval last year in his Waratahs debut.

Gleeson will start at No.8 for the Waratahs in their Super Round clash in Melbourne, taking on Fijian Drua on Saturday night at AAMI Park.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

But he had to earn the spot, after coming off the bench in their opening loss to the Brumbies last weekend, admitting the starting snub “lit a fire”.

“I guess it did, obviously I wanted to start this year,” he said.

“Being in the second team, I felt like it was the right thing because I wasn’t really there yet but I’m working my way from there and luckily, they gave me a start.

“Being in the Wallabies doesn’t mean anything, I just had to get my work-rate a bit higher coming in heavier than last season but I’m getting used to the weight now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he’d learnt plenty at Test level from his veteran teammate Michael Hooper and also Wallabies stand-out back-rower, Brumbies big man Rob Valetini.

Gleeson said playing for Australia had given him a confidence boost, although he didn’t feel he’d changed too much – apart from now weighing in at 110kg.

“It still hasn’t clicked with me,” Gleeson said.

“I feel like when I came in here for pre-season I still had to catch up with some of the boys because they’re a bit fitter and faster than me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I feel more comfortable on the field – training and playing at that level really puts into perspective how good you can be.”

Related

Giant lock prospect Miles Amatosero heading to Waratahs

Hulking Australian second row Miles Amatosero is reported to be heading back Down Under with the Waratahs - according to French media.

Read Now

The Drua opened their season with a two-point win over Moana Pasifika, with Waratahs assistant Jason Gilmore well aware of the threats that they possess after coaching Australia A against Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup last year.

Gilmore said field position was particularly important given Fiji’s ad-lib style.

“They love their offloads so how we can tackle and wrap that ball up is going to be important so they don’t get those second-phase plays,” Gilmore said.

“If we can keep it a more structured game than unstructured, it’s not rocket science against Fiji but you need the maturity to keep to that game plan.”

He felt the NSW team would be more settled after the big build-up to their Brumbies match last week.

“We were probably a bit anxious last week – there was a big build-up to coming back home for the first time in a while, playing the Brumbies which is almost like the Reds game in terms of tribalism.

“I just think we may have been cooked mentally going into it or thinking too much about it.

“We’ve got that game out of the way and definitely training harder but I think we’re also more relaxed having that game done so we can settle into the season.”

Recommended

Can Eddie Jones find a way for broken Wallabies to beat All Blacks?

RUGBYPASS+

Monty Ioane: 'I've got a lot of family who have never been to a game'

Young halves won't go unnoticed by Eddie Jones with All Blacks looming

RUGBYPASS+

Akira Ioane to miss Blues' 'challenge' against the Brumbies

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ How Jonny Wilkinson killed off 'Le Crunch' How Jonny Wilkinson killed off 'Le Crunch'
Search