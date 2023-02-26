Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

TOP 14 News

How Jonny Wilkinson killed off 'Le Crunch'

Lions pair Williams and Adams targeted by same French club

Stade Francais' Fijian wing resorts to desperate act to stop Cheslin Kolbe

Los Pumas powerhouse Marcos Kremer signs for Clermont

More TOP 14 More News

Trending Video

Max Lahiff picks his England backline | Offload

Bristol's Max Lahiff gives his take on the England playmaker conundrum as well as picking his halfback and midfield combination.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 36 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
TOP 14Clermont

Giant lock prospect Miles Amatosero heading to Waratahs

By Ian Cameron
Clermont's Australian forward Miles Amatosero (C) has an altercation with Stormers' South African flanker Evan Roos (L) during the European Champions Cup pool B rugby union match between Stormers and ASM Clermont Auvergne at Cape Town stadium in Cape Town on January 21, 2023. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

Hulking Australian second row Miles Amatosero is reported to be heading back Down Under with the Waratahs – according to French media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Midi Olympique write that the 6’8, 125kg second row is leaving France despite overtures to stay on at Clermont and interest from other clubs, including Bordeaux-Bègles.

Amatosero has played in twelve matches this season, making a total of 26 games over the span of three seasons wearing the yellow and blue colours of ASM.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The club viewed the youngster very much in the mould of fellow Australian Will Skeleton, who has been a force of nature for Heineken Champions Cup title holders La Rochelle and Saracens before that.

The 20-year-old will of course become eligible for the Eddie Jones’ Wallabies when he returns to the Australian rugby fold.

There is no doubt that the giant forward is a rare physical talent, having made his Top 14 debut for Clermont at the tender age of just 18 in December, 2020 against Toulon in the Stade Mayol – a remarkable feat given the ultra-physical nature of the French top flight.

If accurate, his decision to leave for the Waratahs goes against the current trend of Australian rugby losing giant second rows to Europe –  or even other sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

6’8, 145kg Emmanuel Meafou might be one of the most noteworthy recent examples. Meafou has been in fantastic form for the French aristocrats, leaving many to wonder why he was let slip through the system at the Melbourne Rebels.

Midi also write that the ASM had hoped to attract Waratahs’ current second line, Jed Holloway (30 years old, 10 caps) for the upcoming season. The Wallaby has chosen, however, to continue playing for the Sydney franchise.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Everybody in the stadium could see that': Saracens boss annoyed at tight calls going against them Saracens boss annoyed at tight calls
Search