Giant lock prospect Miles Amatosero heading to Waratahs

Hulking Australian second row Miles Amatosero is reported to be heading back Down Under with the Waratahs – according to French media.

Midi Olympique write that the 6’8, 125kg second row is leaving France despite overtures to stay on at Clermont and interest from other clubs, including Bordeaux-Bègles.

Amatosero has played in twelve matches this season, making a total of 26 games over the span of three seasons wearing the yellow and blue colours of ASM.

The club viewed the youngster very much in the mould of fellow Australian Will Skeleton, who has been a force of nature for Heineken Champions Cup title holders La Rochelle and Saracens before that.

The 20-year-old will of course become eligible for the Eddie Jones’ Wallabies when he returns to the Australian rugby fold.

There is no doubt that the giant forward is a rare physical talent, having made his Top 14 debut for Clermont at the tender age of just 18 in December, 2020 against Toulon in the Stade Mayol – a remarkable feat given the ultra-physical nature of the French top flight.

If accurate, his decision to leave for the Waratahs goes against the current trend of Australian rugby losing giant second rows to Europe – or even other sports.

6’8, 145kg Emmanuel Meafou might be one of the most noteworthy recent examples. Meafou has been in fantastic form for the French aristocrats, leaving many to wonder why he was let slip through the system at the Melbourne Rebels.

Midi also write that the ASM had hoped to attract Waratahs’ current second line, Jed Holloway (30 years old, 10 caps) for the upcoming season. The Wallaby has chosen, however, to continue playing for the Sydney franchise.