Wallaby compares world champion Springboks to New Zealand teams

Wallabies centre Len Ikitau doesn’t “see that much of a difference” in the way the world champion Springboks play compared to rugby teams based in New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa beat rivals New Zealand 12-11 in a thrilling Rugby World Cup Final last October and they haven’t skipped a beat since. The nation’s URC sides performed well and that level of high performance carried through to the international arena once again.

The Springboks stumbled against Ireland at home during the July series but they reminded everyone why they’re deserving of ‘world champions’ status with a dominant 33-7 win over the Wallabies in Brisbane last weekend.

Captain Siya Kolisi led by example with a try inside the opening 10 minutes and the visitors charged towards glory from there. Winger Kurt-Lee Arendse was particularly impressive as the Springboks snapped their Suncorp Stadium hoodoo with a commanding display.

Before the second round of The Rugby Championship, Len Ikitau was asked if he’s ever played against a team that’s brought that level of physicality. The ACT Brumbies centre replied by talking about Australia’s arch-rivals from across the ditch.

“The New Zealand teams are quite similar,” Ikitau told reporters this week. “They’re all big and physical there. For me, I don’t see that much of a difference in terms of rugby style.

“They’re just big ball carries who love to be aggressive and put you under a lot of pressure and do that for the full 80.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For us, it’s about sticking in there and matching that physicality.”

Ikitau stared in the No. 13 jumper last weekend at Suncorp Stadium – a venue that’s only a couple suburbs over from where the midfielder went to school at Brisbane Boys’ College in Toowong. The 25-year-old linked up with Hunter Paisami in the centres for the second Test in a row.



But the Australian duo were outclassed and outmatched by the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning pair of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel. The forwards were dominant up front and the backs were clinical in their attack as well.

As Ikitau reflected, “I think we missed a lot of opportunities out there.” But the good thing about The Rugby Championship is the Wallabies don’t have to wait long for a chance to make amends with the two teams to meet again this weekend.

Australia will host South Africa at the modern-day Colosseum that is Perth’s Optus Stadium. The Wallabies have had time to go away and reflect, and they’ll be desperate to bounce back in front of a crowd that will no doubt have plenty of support for both teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously the boys are pretty disappointed with the result last week but we went through our review of the game and we’ve moved on and we’ve trained well.

“We’re looking forward to the week ahead. The Boys are excited to get back out there.

“It’s always awesome to come over to Perth and play at Optus Stadium. The boys are just ready to get out there (and) play a good game against the Saffas.”