International

Wallaby compares world champion Springboks to New Zealand teams

By Finn Morton
Len Ikitau during a Wallabies training session at Ballymore Stadium on June 27, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Wallabies centre Len Ikitau doesn’t “see that much of a difference” in the way the world champion Springboks play compared to rugby teams based in New Zealand.

South Africa beat rivals New Zealand 12-11 in a thrilling Rugby World Cup Final last October and they haven’t skipped a beat since. The nation’s URC sides performed well and that level of high performance carried through to the international arena once again.

The Springboks stumbled against Ireland at home during the July series but they reminded everyone why they’re deserving of ‘world champions’ status with a dominant 33-7 win over the Wallabies in Brisbane last weekend.

Captain Siya Kolisi led by example with a try inside the opening 10 minutes and the visitors charged towards glory from there. Winger Kurt-Lee Arendse was particularly impressive as the Springboks snapped their Suncorp Stadium hoodoo with a commanding display.

Before the second round of The Rugby Championship, Len Ikitau was asked if he’s ever played against a team that’s brought that level of physicality. The ACT Brumbies centre replied by talking about Australia’s arch-rivals from across the ditch.

“The New Zealand teams are quite similar,” Ikitau told reporters this week. “They’re all big and physical there. For me, I don’t see that much of a difference in terms of rugby style.

“They’re just big ball carries who love to be aggressive and put you under a lot of pressure and do that for the full 80.

“For us, it’s about sticking in there and matching that physicality.”

Ikitau stared in the No. 13 jumper last weekend at Suncorp Stadium – a venue that’s only a couple suburbs over from where the midfielder went to school at Brisbane Boys’ College in Toowong. The 25-year-old linked up with Hunter Paisami in the centres for the second Test in a row.

But the Australian duo were outclassed and outmatched by the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning pair of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel. The forwards were dominant up front and the backs were clinical in their attack as well.

As Ikitau reflected, “I think we missed a lot of opportunities out there.” But the good thing about The Rugby Championship is the Wallabies don’t have to wait long for a chance to make amends with the two teams to meet again this weekend.

Australia will host South Africa at the modern-day Colosseum that is Perth’s Optus Stadium. The Wallabies have had time to go away and reflect, and they’ll be desperate to bounce back in front of a crowd that will no doubt have plenty of support for both teams.

“Obviously the boys are pretty disappointed with the result last week but we went through our review of the game and we’ve moved on and we’ve trained well.

“We’re looking forward to the week ahead. The Boys are excited to get back out there.

“It’s always awesome to come over to Perth and play at Optus Stadium. The boys are just ready to get out there (and) play a good game against the Saffas.”

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Thomas K 8 minutes ago
No need for All Blacks to hit the panic button after shaky Robertson start

ALB is one of our best backs at the moment and he was the only One in position during that first try, no one was connecting from the inside and supporting him. Dalton just stood there. Funny that you want Jordie barrett in there who offers absolutely ZERO on attack.

6 Go to comments
d
dw 19 minutes ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

Honestly can't remember it was a long time ago. Don't think so? A very good coach.

16 Go to comments
I
IS 56 minutes ago
'Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, and Cortez Ratima combined have played seven'

Sititi was penalized once Dalton did nothing all game same with blackadder so I don't know what you on about ardie also was ineffective sititi was also on for 10 minutes

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Adam Ashley-Cooper's main reason why Australia will challenge Lions

We had 5 teams this year. Does AAC have concussion issues ?

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

I get the sentiment, but you chose the wrong example. Reece out jumped his opposition and should have had the wherewithal to catch that ball, rather than the obvious tactics he must be implementing.


Blackadder is bigger than Finau (he has a good 5-6 years more of development in his size), he just plays more like a PSdT than a Frizell, which makes the Dalton sub even more of an interesting one. Sititi was best suited to playing Daltons role I'm inclined to think a straight swap has the best intentions. It would also have been done with an idea of how they use them in the next few games as well. So I don't really think your picture played out like you think it did, it was just Ethan tiring and being ethan, and Sititi did a lot of good work that compared with who he was replacing.


Razor won't be under threat at all. People are mistaking the cycles debate of changing coaches as performance thing, that would be incorrect. The only reason their was talk about changing the coach is because everyone realised they made the wrong choice and the best coach was just being forced to wait for the role (well actually there was a threat he would be lost that caused the most action). That is not going to be the situation this time, theres no one else coming through that is going to do what Razor did.


I think he will be quickly realising that its far more difficult to explore his ideas where there is a requirement to win, but I think he will be seeing his staff as insufficient before he sees his ideas or players as the reason for the lower than required AB standards. How long all this teething phase takes before the penny drops is the question Nick asks.

57 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

Did Rod Macqueen win a super rugby title ?

16 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

We have plenty of better coaches, for Australians

16 Go to comments
D
DS 2 hours ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

Current rugby suits the traditional style of SA but not Australia. The most successful periods for Australia coincide with more open play, less attrition. More enjoyable to play, less long-term health risks and better to watch than the current rolling mauls, endless pick and goes and high kicks.

16 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

most obviously worrying feature of the first match of the double-header against the Pumas was the home side’s inability to restart: to get out of its own half efficiently, especially from kick-off receipts.

I wouldn't say that was a worrying feature. They excited as any team normally would in those circumstances. There was just an aspect of lost opportunity that they would expect to get from a team not in the top echelon. What was noticeable was Argentina's tactic (along with a few other innovations) to chase from the 10m line in their own half. They exerted a lot of energy to get more than one chaser up on the catcher and limit any counter attack.


This next statement will cover many such situations. How much of the All Blacks inability to work a solution to get on top of that circumstance is due to Razors beginning initiation of his players into a new environment, and how much is it his team just not having the nous to cover a lot of viable alternative plays?


This is the example, but Argentina were the "top shelf team" in many facets of this game. It is going to be a fantastic watching seeing them go up against South Africa this year. I predicted a 1 all series there and NZ will need it now if they're to stand a chance at this years Championship.


LOL I have to say Nick, thinking Razor might get the sack is up there with pairing Australian Rugby to South African. It know it was a long 3 weeks but common lol I'll have to admit when you look at that coaching group, your first thought is how long will it be before Tony Brown and Schmidt leave their roles to take up attack and backs jobs with Razor. When it comes to your preference for size though the AB back 5 weigh 550kg and stand 9m69, Argies 553kg and 9m67, and that was probably the smallest pack with guys out injured, so the big disparity between the two must be all belief, guts, and technique. For ref SA were 564kg 9m84.

57 Go to comments
D
DS 2 hours ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

Dave Rennie and Joe Schmidt are both excellent coaches but if the player's attitude is as closed minded as yours even Coaching Jesus will fail.

Maybe another dose of "Aussie" Jones will do the trick. He went well for you.

16 Go to comments
D
DS 2 hours ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

The current style of rugby, with heavy and constant contact, is creating future long-term health problems for current and future players. Legal problems are certain to have an effect on administration / rule makers thinking but until then they will resist any big changes.

16 Go to comments
D
DS 2 hours ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

If the Aussies turn on Joe, as they like to turn on Kiwis, perhaps they might call in Motormouth Jones. Aus Rugby problems preceded Dave Rennie and Joe Schmidt. Aus don't have any better coaches anyway.


How galling for Australia to have a crowd full of SA migrants enthusiastically enjoying the team from the country they escaped from bashing the country that took these refugees in?

16 Go to comments
C
CO 2 hours ago
'Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, and Cortez Ratima combined have played seven'

He was ineffectual and penalised several times when coming on. It was a disaster talking Dalton off, lost us the game. Don't forget Sititi is only six foot one, not big by Argentinian standards, easily contained. Saveas not a good number eight, runs well in the loose but gets knocked back generally in contact, should be at seven but not replaced by a short guy like Sititi

13 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

It's time for Razor and the rest of the Cantabs like Hansen to stop acting like former Crusader coaches and stop favoring marginal Crusaders they used to coach.


Reece is too short as evidenced by his painful slapback resulting immediately in a golden try opportunity to Argentina. Another Cantab getting selected when really it needs to be a larger winger such as Clarke or AJ Lam.


Blackadder has played hardly any games this year and few games ever as an Allblack and simply isn't big enough to command a number six. Finau was doing well against a tremendous England side and had been dropped for an inferior Crusader.


To make matters worse Blackadder has also somehow leapfrogged Dalton in importance, Dalton had played all season and it's in the critical openside role.


Taking Dalton off and leaving Blackadder in resulted in missed tackle by Blackadder and the lost test with a young rookie in Dalton's place.


It's not that Blackadder is bad, it's just that he is inferior to the players he's getting the nod over. Another bad call going the way of the Crusader.


That's not too say there aren't other problems with selection occuring, basic hooker role has to be the ability to throw in, halfback has to be swift and the ten has to be an astute manager of territory.


The shambles of kick returns and territory management were incredibly disappointing from the new coaches.


Of course Razor is a quick study and his job will not be under threat by the end of the year, that's nonsense. But they do need a serious reset on who is in the loose forwards as three sevens at the moment is a serious mistake and the nine and ten need to be replaced by Hotham and Beauden to ensure Jordan at fullback. Telea back to his preferred right wing and Clarke on the left.

57 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Part of the problem is that NZ has always just copied Australia. They have never had an original thought in their life. Having sent their coaches over to undermine Australia by playing players out of position, chopping and changing the team every week and looking for X factor, they are now copying the kiwi coaches in Australia they sent over to sabotage us. It's gold really.

57 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
World Rugby make amendment to eligibility criteria

It won't make any change to teams. If you read the article, it is just to make admin easier.


No doubt say a player playing in Portugal or Spain (really a smaller country from how the article depicts it, but you get it as an example) crosses the boarder to France or the channel back to England and doesn't realise that had made their residency invalid. They may even have say selected a French player and then their opposition lodges a complaint because they know that player spent a season (2 or 3 months) playing domestically in their own country, or perhaps earned a joker contract in the Top 14. The sort of thing that didn't stop them from playing every year in their adopted country but immediately made them ineligible for it.


Then theres also the secondary case of a player going "ive been asked to come fill in for Toulouse as their medical joker, can I still remain eligible for my new country while going over to France?" and being told, "no, you can't take up that awesome opportunity in France", and having to turn down life changing opportunities just because of strict WR eligibility criteria.


IDK for sure, i'm not involved in that process, just putting things together.

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
World Rugby make amendment to eligibility criteria

Nothing you said is relevant to this article.


What will be interesting to know is that if a SA'n plays for 3 or 4 months in the MLR for instance, then returns home for say the CC or even just a day job/family, will WR still term his time in America as a 'credible' link and eventually become eligible for USA?


That is the only change. There is just a little more freedom for a player who has their professional contract overseas, to come home or go on holiday outside that country for more than a couple of months every year. It's a very good change especially when considering the overheads it required of teir 2 and 3 eruopean or oceana countries etc.

5 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
No need for All Blacks to hit the panic button after shaky Robertson start

Definitely either Finau or Jacobson at 6. I think Samipeni should get some time to get going.

Wallace at 8, Ardie 7. I prefer Ardie at 8 but they’re similar enough roles and we are in desperate need of ball carriers.

Blackadders effort can’t be faulted but man is he inaccurate. Works so hard to achieve so little impact.

6 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Borthwick isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

57 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Mostly because the ABs haven’t tended to lose that many, whereas the Aussies were on pretty decent losing streaks, at least recently, before they turned to kiwi coaches!

57 Go to comments
