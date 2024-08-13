Moana Pasifika stars bolster Samoa’s squad for Pacific Nations Cup

Eight players from Moana Pasifika have been picked in Manu Samoa’s squad for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup. This 31-man group includes talented athletes who ply their trade at club level in countries around the world.

Sama Malolo, Luteru Tolai, Michael Curry, Samuel Slade, Meelani Matavao, Jonathan Taumateine, Alai D’Angelo Leuila and Danny Toala are the Moana Pasifika representatives in this Samoa squad.

Utility forward Theo McFarland, who will continue to serve as captain during the tournament from August 23 to September 21, is one of the many who compete for another side overseas. The skipper is the only active Samoa representative to play for English powerhouse Saracens.

Other members of this squad play for clubs in New Zealand, France, Australia, Wales, the USA and Japan. The good news is there’s plenty of experience there for Manu Samoa to draw upon from clubs and coaches the world over.

Head coach Mase Mahonri will have the challenge of ensuring these players come together and play their best rugby as a unit. Mahonri was successful on debut as Samoa’s head coach with the team stunning Italy 33-25 at Apia Park last month.

Two potential debutants have also been named. Samoa-based Fred Tuilagi and a product of Harlequin Rugby Club in Australia, Tuna Tuitama, are in the mix to wear the coveted blue jersey of Manu Samoa for the first time over the next month or so.

Samoa starts their Pacific Nations Cup campaign against traditional rivals Fiji at ANZ Stadium in Suva on Friday, August 23. They will also take on Tonga at home on August 30 to determine who progresses from the pool stage.

Eddie Jones’ Japan joins Canada and the USA in Pool B.

Manu Samoa squad for Pacific Nations Cup:

Lolani Faleiva, Marco Fepuleai, Tietie Tuimauga, Kalolo Tuiloma, Aki Seiuli, Sama Malolo, Andrew Tuala, Luteru Tolai, Michael Curry, Samuel Slade, Senio Toleafoa, Benjamin Petaia Nee-Nee, Theodore McFarland, Murphy Taramai, Izaiha Moore-Aiono, Olajuwon Noa, Iakopo Mapu, Taleni Seu, Fred Tuilagi, Melani Matavao, Jonathan Taumateine, Afa Moleli, Alai D’Angelo Leuila, Rodney Iona, Danny Toala, Stacey Ili, Alapati Leiua, Pisi Leilua, Owen Niue Fetu, Tomasi Alosio, Tuna Tuitama.