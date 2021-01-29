1:16pm, 29 January 2021

Wallaby lock Sam Carter is among three players to extend their time at Ulster, the province have confirmed. Carter joins Michael Lowry and Tom Stewart as the latest players to re-commit to the Belfast based PRO14 side.

“Given the wealth of experience lock Sam Carter brought with him to the club in 2019, it’s no surprise that he has regularly been called upon to captain the side this season. An imposing presence on the pitch, he delivered a Player of the Match performance in the most recent clash against Edinburgh,” Ulster said in a statement.

“I have really enjoyed my rugby so far at Ulster and I think the squad is starting to build something special. That’s something I want to be a part of,” said Carter, who won 16 caps for the Wallabies.

Head Coach Dan McFarland said of the Australian: “Sam has fitted into our squad and the way we do things superbly, demonstrated by the fact that he has led the team on a number of occasions. He is a very experienced international player who excels in the nuts and bolts of front five play.”

The lightning fast footwork of Belfast-born Michael Lowry, has seen the 22-year old deliver some electrifying performances this season, racking-up points for the province in both Heineken Champions Cup and Guinness PRO14 clashes. Adaptable Lowry continues to be as at home at either fly-half or, more frequently these days, at fullback. When asked how he felt about remaining at Ulster, Lowry, said:

“I’m thoroughly enjoying being a part of the squad we have right now, so I’m delighted to re-sign with Ulster. We’ve a very talented and hard-working group, and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve in the coming seasons. That’s something I definitely want to be a part of.”

McFarland is happy to see Lowry re-signing: “Michael has become a well-established part of our team. As one of a crop of outstanding young players, he also understands the role he is going to play in driving this organisation to where he wants it to go. I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to thrive here at Ulster for the next two years.”

Belfast native, Tom Stewart, also signs on more. The 20 years old has already had a stellar schools’ rugby career, which saw the Belfast Royal Academy hooker crowned Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Player of the Year in 2019. Stewart also played his part for Ireland in the most recent Under-20 Six Nations before the tournament was called-off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.