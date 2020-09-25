11:35pm, 25 September 2020

Wallabies squad members will return to full pay for the Rugby Championship, but have put some aside for the remainder of Australia’s professionals who will remain on 70 per cent of their normal wage for the rest of the year.

Rugby Australia confirmed the next phase of payment on Saturday ahead of two Bledisloe Cup Tests in New Zealand next month and six more on home soil from November.

When COVID-19 forced the shutdown of Super Rugby in March, players agreed to a drastic 60 per cent wage reduction.

A new deal from July-September saw that raised to 70 per cent, with the full reinstatement of Wallabies’ wages a reflection of their hectic eight-Test schedule between now and Christmas.

They won’t keep it all though, Wallabies squad members understood to be selflessly pooling some of their match payments for redistribution to their Super Rugby AU counterparts.

Rugby Union Players’ Association chief executive Justin Harrison praised RA boss Rob Clarke and his team for their transparency in “solving a common problem”.

Clarke was similarly praiseworthy of Harrison and paid tribute to the players themselves.

“The players put on a terrific show during Super Rugby AU,” Clarke said.

“It was a great season and it wouldn’t have been possible without the numerous sacrifices made by each of our five teams and their playing squads.

“We are now all extremely excited about the upcoming Test season.”