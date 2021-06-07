Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Internationals    

Wallabies sign Brumbies boss Dan McKellar as an assistant coach ahead of French series

By AAP
Dan McKellar

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar will join the Wallabies set-up as forwards coach at the end of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, a year after he was sounded out for the role.

McKellar was asked by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie last year but declined, preferring to focus on the Brumbies.

But after taking his team to their second successive Super Rugby AU final – for a win and a loss – he has opted to sign on for the international season.

He will return to Canberra before the 2022 Super Rugby campaign but is being earmarked for a full-time role with the Wallabies heading into the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Australia return to international action in a three-test campaign against France next month, with game one on July 7 at the SCG.

“I’m really excited to join the Wallabies coaching group and work alongside Dave,” McKellar, who has been identified as a possible successor to Rennie, said.

“I’ve learned a lot about the game, and myself, as coach of the Brumbies and I believe this is the natural step in my progression and development.”

Rennie said he’d been impressed by the 44-year-old McKellar, who has guided the Brumbies for the past four seasons.

“Dan has enjoyed some great success in Canberra with the Brumbies over the last few years and has grown as a communicator and a leader,” Rennie said.

“I’ve been really impressed throughout my dealings with Dan and look forward to working alongside him with the rest of the Wallabies coaching group this year.”

With no Australian team making the final, there is one round of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman remaining this weekend.

