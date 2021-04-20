ADVERTISEMENT

Promising Melbourne Rebels lock Trevor Hosea won’t play again unless his team make the Super Rugby AU grand final after he was handed a two-match ban.

Hosea will miss their must-win last round clash with the NSW Waratahs on Saturday night.

If Melbourne make the three-team finals he will sit out the qualifying final against the Brumbies.

Queensland have already booked a home grand final against the winner of that match.

Hosea, who has been part of recent Wallabies squads and a regular starter for the Rebels, was charged with “dangerous play in a ruck” after Melbourne’s loss to the Brumbies on Sunday.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to a hearing by SANZAAR’s Foul Play Review Committee.

The offence was deemed mid-range, which has a penalty of four weeks, however this was reduced to two due to Hosea’s guilty plea and good judicial record.

