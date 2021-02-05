Wales players have returned a second round of negative Covid-19 test results prior to Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.

The Six Nations has strengthened its coronavirus protocols this season, including the addition of a second round of testing each week.

Wales wing Josh Adams received a two-match ban from the Welsh Rugby Union on Wednesday after he breached coronavirus regulations by attending a family gathering last weekend.

Adams, who has been released from the Wales squad, will miss the Ireland match and next week’s Six Nations appointment with Scotland at Murrayfield.

“All results from the scheduled Covid-19 testing which took place yesterday, returned negative,” the WRU said.

“This is the second round of testing this week. Both rounds of testing returned full negative results.”

