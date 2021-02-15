8:19am, 15 February 2021

The Dragons have announced that Dan Baker has signed a short-term deal with the club following a recent spell with Stade Montois in France. The Wales international joins with immediate effect and has put-to-paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Baker previously represented Ospreys 94 time, and joins the Dragons as an injury replacement for Ross Moriarty.

The 28-year-old has three Wales caps to his name and has already joined the Dragons squad as they prepare for Friday’s Pro14 meeting with Leinster at Rodney Parade.

Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: “We’re pleased to bring Dan back to Wales and into our environment.

“He is eager to take the opportunity and we look forward to seeing the impact he can make for us in the second half of this season.”

Back row forward Baker represented Swansea before making his regional debut for Ospreys in 2013.

He was first selected by Wales in May 2013 and the summer tour to Japan and made his international debut against the Cherry Blossoms in June of that year.

Baker said: “I’m excited to be returning to Wales and the chance to represent the Dragons.

“I enjoyed my rugby experience over in France, but now my focus is getting involved here as soon as possible.

“There is a talented squad at the Dragons and from my conversations with Dean (Ryan) the ambition is very clear. I’m excited to play my part and look to show what I can do the rest of this season.”