Grand Slam-chasing Wales have lost scrum-half Kieran Hardy for the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations. The 25-year-old was a try-scorer in his country’s 4-24 Triple Crown-clinching win over England last Saturday at the Principality Stadium. 

However, his fourth Wales appearance ended in personal disappointment as he suffered a hamstring injury that will now sideline him from the respective March 13 and March 20 games away to Italy and France. 

Hardy will not be replaced in Wayne Pivac’s squad as Wales already have three others involved, Gareth Davies, Lloyd Williams and Tomos Williams.

A Welsh Rugby Union statement on Thursday read: “Kieran Hardy has been released from the squad due to a hamstring injury suffered in the game versus England on Saturday.  He will continue his rehabilitation back at the Scarlets. No replacement will be called up for Kieran as there are three scrum-halves in the squad.

“Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) and Owen Watkin (Ospreys) have been released to their respective regions for action this weekend. They will link back up with the national squad on Monday. Players released to their region will undergo multiple rounds of Covid-19 testing upon leaving and returning each environment.”

