Viliame Mata misses out as Fiji change 4 for Samoa
After beating Tonga last week 32-10, Fiji have made four changes to their starting XV for their Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup clash with Samoa in Rotorua on Saturday.
Veteran Viliame Mata has dropped out of the squad after starting at No.8 against Tonga, with last week’s openside flanker Elia Canakaivata shifting to the back of the scrum and Kitione Salawa taking the No.7 jersey.
After starting on the bench last week, the propping duo of Haereiti Hetet and Samu Tawake have been promoted to the starting XV, with last week’s tighthead Mesake Doge joining the substitutes.
The final change to the starting XV will see Simione Kuruvoli start at scrum-half in place of Philip Baselala, who has dropped to the bench.
The backline will otherwise stay the same, as Fiji look to top Pool A.
Fiji XV
1 Haereiti Hetet
2 Tevita Ikanivere
3 Samu Tawake
4 Isoa Nasilasila
5 Temo Mayanavanua
6 Etonia Waqa
7 Kitione Salawa
8 Elia Canakaivata
9 Simione Kuruvoli
10 Caleb Muntz
11 Ponipate Loganimasi
12 Seta Tamanivalu
13 Tuidraki Samusamuvodre
14 Kalaveti Ravouvou
15 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula
Replacements
16 Zuriel Togiatama
17 Meli Tuni
18 Mesake Doge
19 Mesake Vocevoce
20 Motikiai Murray
21 Philip Baselala
22 Kemu Valetini
23 Taniela Rakuro
Samoa XV
1 Aki Seiuli
2 Pita Anae-Ah Sue
3 Michael Ala’alatoa
4 Benjamin Nee-Nee
5 Michael Curry
6 Taleni Seu
7 Alamanda Motuga
8 Iakopo Petelo-Mapu
9 Joel Lam
10 Rodney Iona
11 Tuna Tuitama
12 Henry Taefu
13 Melani Nanai
14 Elisapeta Alofipo
15 Lolagi Visinia
Replacements
16 Luteru Tolai
17 Jarred Adams
18 Bradley Amituanai
19 OJ Noa
20 Malaesaili Elato
21 Connor Tupai
22 AJ Alatimu
23 Tomasi Alosio
