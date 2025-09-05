Viliame Mata misses out as Fiji change 4 for Samoa

After beating Tonga last week 32-10, Fiji have made four changes to their starting XV for their Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup clash with Samoa in Rotorua on Saturday.

Veteran Viliame Mata has dropped out of the squad after starting at No.8 against Tonga, with last week’s openside flanker Elia Canakaivata shifting to the back of the scrum and Kitione Salawa taking the No.7 jersey.

After starting on the bench last week, the propping duo of Haereiti Hetet and Samu Tawake have been promoted to the starting XV, with last week’s tighthead Mesake Doge joining the substitutes.

The final change to the starting XV will see Simione Kuruvoli start at scrum-half in place of Philip Baselala, who has dropped to the bench.

The backline will otherwise stay the same, as Fiji look to top Pool A.

Fiji XV

1 Haereiti Hetet

2 Tevita Ikanivere

3 Samu Tawake

4 Isoa Nasilasila

5 Temo Mayanavanua

6 Etonia Waqa

7 Kitione Salawa

8 Elia Canakaivata

9 Simione Kuruvoli

10 Caleb Muntz

11 Ponipate Loganimasi

12 Seta Tamanivalu

13 Tuidraki Samusamuvodre

14 Kalaveti Ravouvou

15 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Replacements

16 Zuriel Togiatama

17 Meli Tuni

18 Mesake Doge

19 Mesake Vocevoce

20 Motikiai Murray

21 Philip Baselala

22 Kemu Valetini

23 Taniela Rakuro

Samoa XV

1 Aki Seiuli

2 Pita Anae-Ah Sue

3 Michael Ala’alatoa

4 Benjamin Nee-Nee

5 Michael Curry

6 Taleni Seu

7 Alamanda Motuga

8 Iakopo Petelo-Mapu

9 Joel Lam

10 Rodney Iona

11 Tuna Tuitama

12 Henry Taefu

13 Melani Nanai

14 Elisapeta Alofipo

15 Lolagi Visinia

Replacements

16 Luteru Tolai

17 Jarred Adams

18 Bradley Amituanai

19 OJ Noa

20 Malaesaili Elato

21 Connor Tupai

22 AJ Alatimu

23 Tomasi Alosio