9:15am, 10 October 2020

Former All Black Malakai Fekitoa was tipped to one of the key players in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final between his club Wasps and Bristol at the Ricoh Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bulwark midfielder was down for treatment in the opening exchanges of a match where his duel with Bristol’s Semi Radradra was hyped as a huge battle.

However, rather than shaking off the problem, Fekitoa departed the semi-final after scoring under the posts with only nine minutes gone in Coventry.

Attacking off lineout possession secured by Joe Launchbury, Wasps initially mauled their way forward before the ball came to Dan Robson who dinked a delicious kick in behind the Bristol cover.

Fekitoa sprinted to get onto the bobbling ball and he gathered just short of the posts and dived in under them to score just before Piers O’Conor arrived to try and make a late intervention.

This vision from Dan Robson! ? Malakai Fekitoa opens the scoring for @WaspsRugby ?#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/SgFFprOBI3 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 10, 2020

There were no huge celebrations from Fekitoa, though, as he knew his day was done. Speaking during the first-half on BT Sport, Wasps attack coach Martin Gleeson said: ” I think he had got a groin pull. We’re just waiting to hear back on the severity of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Wasps back row Nizaam Carr had earlier set the scene for Fekitoa’s hugely anticipated clash with Radradra, telling RugbyPass: “The battle between Malakai Fekitoa and Semi Radradra of Bristol will be really important and they know each other from their time at Toulon.

“I learnt a lot from Malakai and he is a really humble guy and I’m taking what he has taught me into my game. Radradra has so many things he can deliver and is a key man, but having Malakai means there will be a real contest.”

With the Premiership final set to be played at Twickenham on October 24, Wasps will be hoping the injury to Fekitoa isn’t too serious if they go on to beat Bristol and qualify after leading 23-5 at the interval.

"If I was the England coach I would build my team around Jack" – Springbok @NizaamCarr8 tells @chrisjonespress his old @WaspsRugby clubmate @jackswillis7 is now the real deal and ready for Test rugby ? ???https://t.co/CB0FH6tGxx — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT