2:49am, 06 April 2021

Western Force lock Sitaleki Timani says it was a big surprise to be brought back into the Wallabies frame, and he’s aiming to make the most of it.

Timani played the last of his 18 tests in 2013 , with the 34-year-old leaving Super Rugby that year in order to play in France.

His seven-year adventure in France ended last month when he accepted a deal to join the Force as an injury replacement.

A series of impressive displays saw Timani rewarded with a call-up for the upcoming Wallabies camp on the Gold Coast.

“To be named in the Wallabies was a big surprise, and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Timani said.

“We just came back for family reasons, to come back to Australia, and the Force gave me the opportunity.”

The Force’s finals hopes hang in the balance with just three rounds remaining.

The Perth-based franchise is in fourth spot, four points behind the Melbourne Rebels.

The two teams will lock horns in Melbourne this Friday night, before the Force round out their season with home games against the NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds.

The Force need to beat the Rebels and post at least one other win to have any chance of securing a finals berth.

Force fullback Jack McGregor knows there’s little margin for error.

“What we’ve spoken about is every week is a playoff game from now on,” McGregor said.

“We’ve got to treat it like that. Every game is a knockout game.

“It’s three weeks to stay in the competition, and all the boys are looking forward to the challenge.”

The Rebels beat the Force 10-7 in Perth last month.

It continued a trend between the two teams, with the Force also losing two heartbreakers to the Rebels last year.