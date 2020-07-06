10:51am, 06 July 2020

Pictures of Bristol Bears’ state-of-the-art new training facility have surfaced on social media following the club’s return to contact training. Premiership squads were allowed resume contact training from Monday ahead of the proposed resumption of the league in August.

Bristol are in the process of moving from their previous training base at Clifton Rugby Club, located on the outskirts of the city, to a new facility in nearby Abbots Leigh.

The facility at Kingcott Farm contains a gym, a floodlit all-weather 4G pitch and a number of grass pitches across a sprawling 23-acre site.

It was expected to be completed in May but was delayed by disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The Bears posted an image of an entrance to the new facility on Twitter this morning.

Headline signing, Semi Radradra, who has joined Pat Lam’s squad from Bordeaux, also posted footage of the new indoor pitch on Instagram, along with the caption, “New home.”

Ex-professional rugby player Ed Jackson, who represented Bath, Doncaster, London Welsh, Wasps and Dragons, posted more images of the facilities available, including a look at the new changing rooms.

The facility matches the growing ambition at the club, who have spent big in a bid to become one of the top forces in European Rugby, with Radradra and England international Kyle Sinckler both moving to Ashton Gate this summer.

Bristol sat third in the Premiership table when the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.