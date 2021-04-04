    Ulster will play Northampton in the quarter-finals of the European Rugby Challenge Cup next weekend after a thumping 57-21 victory over Harlequins at The Stoop.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Irish provincial side ran in four tries in the first half and four in the second as they overwhelmed a young and inexperienced Quins side.

    The first try came inside the opening 10 minutes as a break from Robert Baloucoune ended with Stuart McCloskey powering over.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    Harlequins v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Challenge Cup - Twickenham Stoop

    It was converted by John Cooney, who added a penalty before Ulster crossed for two more tries in quick succession. Both came from driving mauls as Quins’ defence crumbled, Rob Herring and Sean Reidy touching down.

    Cooney converted both to extend the lead to 24-0 with less than half an hour gone.

    Tom Lawday got the hosts on the board with a try after Jordi Murphy had been sent to the sin bin but Ulster grabbed their fourth soon after, Michael Lowry pouncing on a poor clearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Harlequins v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Challenge Cup - Twickenham Stoop

    It was 29-7 at the break, and the lead was extended shortly before the hour mark as a driving maul again paid dividends, Herring scoring his second try and Cooney converting.

    Next to cross the line was Billy Burns from an interception and, after Jack Kenningham had scored a second try for Quins, Alby Mathewson and Cooney’s conversion brought up Ulster’s half-century.

    The TMO took a look at Ulster’s eighth try but decided an inside pass came off the hands of a Harlequins players as Reidy went over for his second.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was a miserable night for the hosts but they at least had the final say, Jordan Els grabbing his first try for the club.

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News
    Love, hate relationship The rise and fall of Eddie Jones is a story New Zealanders are not surprised to be reading. Tony Johnson Attacking the underbelly Modern defences have forced an attacking re-think and the Hurricanes have a new trick up their sleeve. Ben Smith Red zone shuffle Law changes for Super Rugby Aotearoa have changed the way that teams attack inside the red zone. Ben Wylie Better never stops Jason Ryan is helping to keep the Crusaders’ pack at the top of the heap. Patrick McKendry Simply the best Ali Williams compares his former teammates Dan Carter and Jonny Wilkinson, two of the best 10s to play the game. Gregor Paul

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now