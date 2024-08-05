Ulster and IRFU clear up URC side's CEO situation

Ulster and the IRFU have confirmed that CEO Hugh McCaughey will remain in his role until the end of 2025.

McCaughey has been involved in Ulster rugby for the past four decades but took up the role of interim CEO in April after Ulster parted ways with CEO Jonny Petrie by mutual agreement in March.

It’s been a tricky period for the Belfast-based side, who – as well as Petrie – parted ways with the former head coach Dan McFarland earlier this year.

“I have relished the challenges and opportunities that have come from leading Ulster Rugby since I took up the role of CEO in April, and I look forward to continuing to move the province forward over the course of the next season.

“Now is the time for the province to build, with an exciting young generation of players coming through into the professional squad, the continued strong growth of the Women and Girls’ game, and increasing participation in the domestic game across Ulster.

“Whilst there will continue to be financial and other challenges in the short-term, I am confident that we now have a clear, strong and positive way forward. This has the support of the IRFU, enabling us to build on the work we started towards the end of last season. I, like supporters, players, coaches and everyone involved with Ulster Rugby, am looking forward to the season ahead with anticipation, excitement and confidence.”

It is also widely reported that the province are battling financial challenges off the pitch and it wasn’t something the chair of Ulster Rugby’s management committee, Paul Terrington, shied away from.

“We were confident that Hugh was the right person for us to bring in to lead the province at a challenging time last season, given his extensive organisational leadership experience and understanding of the game, and this extension of his contract is testimony to the progress made to-date.

“With a focus on stabilising the club’s financial situation, in partnership with the IRFU, and establishing a strategic way forward, we are confident that Hugh will continue to lay the foundations in the months ahead that will stand-by the province for years to come.

“We look forward to what can be achieved, from the domestic game through to the professional, in the new season.”