Two new European venues added to HSBC SVNS Series

World Rugby has confirmed the destinations for the 2026 HSBC SVNS Series, with Valladolid in Spain and Bordeaux in France added as part of a new European double-header to close the season.

The revamped structure will see six regular-season rounds leading into a three-leg HSBC SVNS World Championship, which will determine the line-up for the 2027 top tier.

Dubai, Cape Town, Singapore, Vancouver and Hong Kong return as established hosts, while the locations for Australia and USA legs are set to be confirmed shortly.

Hong Kong will host the opening championship event on 17-19 April before the series concludes with back-to-back weekends in Valladolid (29-31 May, 2026) and Bordeaux (5-7 June, 2026).

Events for HSBC SVNS 2 and 3, the second and third divisions of the new three-tier model, will also be announced in due course.

The 2026 calendar begins in Dubai on 29-30 November, 2025 and will run through to Bordeaux in June 2026.

South Africa’s men and New Zealand’s women will start the season as defending HSBC SVNS World Champions after their wins in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The new model has been locked in for three years, providing certainty for teams and venues in the lead-up to the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Each round will host combined men’s and women’s events with equal participation fees, maintaining gender parity across the board.

The 2026 top-tier line-up will feature:

Women: Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, USA

Men: Argentina, Australia, Fiji, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain

“Following a competitive process, we are delighted to confirm the locations and dates for the new-look HSBC SVNS 2026 Series, which features a three-location World Championship, adding to the excitement for fans,” said World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin. “Moving to a two-day format has proven a hit with destinations and we are delighted with the level of engagement and enthusiasm from cities and national unions, who share our vision of advancing sevens on the world stage ahead of the LA 2028 Olympic Games.”

Fans will be able to follow the action on RugbyPass TV or through domestic broadcasters, as the sport’s leading men’s and women’s teams compete in a season designed to strengthen visibility and build towards the next Olympic cycle.