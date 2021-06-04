Two England stars make Pieter-Steph Du Toit's top 5

8:27am, 04 June 2021

World Cup winner Pieter-Steph du Toit has listed England’s back row duo of Tom Curry and Sam Underhill among the five players he loves to watch.

Du Toit shared the list on World Rugby’s The Wrap this week, hosted by Ugo Monye. Curry was joined by three other players on the list, Ardie Savea, Alun Wyn Jones and Cheslin Kolbe, who the South African pipped to claim the World Rugby player of the year gong in 2019.

“The five players that I rate at the moment are [Sam] Underhill and Tom Curry,” the 6 foot 7 inch, 115kg flanker said. “They are a really good combination playing for England, I think they are definitely two players to watch out for in the future.

“Ardie Savea, he’s always world class and a player that never backs down from any contact situation.

“Alun Wyn Jones, he’s been a legend in the game for so long and I’m looking forward to seeing him playing for the Lions as well.

“Of course, Cheslin Kolbe. He’s one of the greats in the game and with that X-factor, you can’t miss him.”

Du Toit was tasked with nullifying the ‘Kamikaze Kids’ duo of Curry and Underhill in the 2019 World Cup final, which was ultimately decisive in the Springboks’ victory. Curry is set to go head-to-head with du Toit again in British and Irish Lions colours this year, however, Underhill missed out on selection following a hip injury which ruled him out of the Guinness Six Nations.

The 28-year-old is bound to encounter Lions captain Jones this summer as well, who will be seeking to lead his side to their first series win in South Africa since 1997. Meanwhile, du Toit and his teammate Kolbe will be hoping to replicate the World Cup and Lions double that South Africa achieved in 2007 and 2009.