Super Rugby Unlocked    

Toothless Sharks hammered by the Bulls in latest Currie Cup final

By Sam Smith
(Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The Bulls claimed their second consecutive Currie Cup trophy with an impressive 44-10 win over the Sharks on Saturday. Jake White’s team delivered a masterclass in Pretoria, setting a points difference record in the competition that is more than a century old.

The defending champions scored six tries and even the most hardened Sharks fan will have to admit that they witnessed a masterclass by the Pretoria outfit. They led 19-3 at the break with three sublime tries in the bag and an even better second half followed for the hosts.

Sharks lost influential midfielder Marius Louw in the warm-up due to ill-health and the first involvement of his replacement Jeremy Ward wasn’t great. With the Bulls attacking from a third-minute lineout, Ward misread the dummy runners and his direct opponent, Harold Vorster, was left with a gap as big as a house to race away and score. 

Jake White explains the role of new signing Bismarck du Plessis at the Bulls

Sleight of hand by Vorster then created the next try from another lineout stemming from a penalty conceded by the Sharks. Vorster’s pass found Lionel Mapoe and he cut through the Ward/Werner Kok midfield.

The Sharks eventually hit back with a 30th-minute penalty from Curwin Bosch, but a tap and charge saw Marcell Coetzee crash over next to the uprights to ensure the Bulls had a 16-point interval lead.

This was soon extended in the second half, Chris Smith’s penalty followed by lock Janko Swanepoel’s try which stretched the margin to 29-3 with 50 minutes played. Scrum-half Zak Burger then added try No5 with Coetzee claiming the sixth soon after.

While the Sharks had a try from Thomas du Toit, Cornal Hendricks wrapped up the hammering to leave the Bulls heading to Ireland to face Leinster on September 25 for the start of the United Rugby Championship as the back-to-back Currie Cup champions.    

