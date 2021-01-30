3:51pm, 30 January 2021

Warren Fortuna/Rugby365

The Bulls are Currie Cup champions after their hard-fought 26-19 extra-time win over the Sharks.

The home side showed a lot of grit to fight their way back from being 9-19 down in the second half before levelling things and then securing the win in dramatic fashion towards the end of extra-time.

Check out the player ratings for the Bulls below:

15. David Kriel – 6/10

His impact on attack was limited. There was nothing too flashy, but he provided good cover at the back.

14. Kurt-Lee Arendse – 6

He did not get the space he wanted out wide, but he defended his channel well.

13. Marco Jansen van Vuren – 6

The Sharks’ attackers could not find a lot of space in his channel. He had a few good touches with ball in hand.

12. Cornal Hendricks – 8

The star of the show in the Bulls’ backline. He got plenty of metres with ball in hand and he was just a hard man to bring down.

11. Stravino Jacobs – 7

It was a nervy performance by the young man in the first half. However, he turned things around in the second half with some powerful runs which troubled the Sharks.

10. Morné Steyn – 6

He could not really get his backline going on attack, but his kicking game was good, and he kept the scoreboard ticking over.

9. Ivan van Zyl – 6

It was a mixed bag from the scrumhalf, especially in the first half.

8. Duane Vermeulen – 6

He was not as influential with ball in hand as was in previous encounters. He is a good leader and that must have counted for something in the end.

7. Elrigh Louw – 7

His big frame gave the Sharks a few problems in the first half. He carried the ball powerfully.

6. Marco van Staden – 5

He went missing for large periods during the match and he did not make his presence felt at the breakdowns like in he did in previous matches.

5. Ruan Nortje – 6

He was a key figure in the physical exchanges, especially in the mauls.

4. Sintu Manjezi – 7

The Sharks’ line-out was under constant pressure because of him and his line-out steal in the first half was a thing of beauty.

3. Trevor Nyakane – 5

A solid enough performance in the scrums, but it was just not enough from the Springbok.

2. Johan Grobbelaar – 7

His work rate around the park was high and he only got replaced in extra time. He was highly physical on defence and he made his presence felt at the breakdown.

1. Lizo Gqoboka – 6

He gave away an early scrum penalty. However, he just about managed to stand his ground after that.

Replacements:

16. Schalk Erasmus – N/A

On for Grobbelaar, ninth min extra time. Not enough time to be rated.

17. Jacques van Rooyen – 6

On for Gqoboka. He had a few good carries and was unmovable in the scrums.

18. Mornay Smith – 6

On for Nyakane, 60th. A solid figure in the scrums for the Bulls and he defended well.

19. Jan Uys – 6

On for Manjezi, 60th min. He was physical up front but did not have much of an impact in the line-outs in terms of disrupting the Sharks’ ball.

20. Arno Botha – 8

On for Louw, 54th min. He was the game-changer. He scored a try in the second half, which kickstarted a comeback by the hosts. He then scored the winner late in the second half of extra-time.

21. Embrose Papier – 7

On for van Zyl, 60 min. His service was crisp and controlled play from the breakdown.

22. Chris Smith – 5

On for Steyn, 75 min. Missed a kick which could have ended the game in regular time and then missed another in extra-time. He was a solid enough play with ball in hand.

23. Marnus Potgieter – N/A

Not used.