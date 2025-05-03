Northern Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Tommy Freeman shines as Northampton Saints shock Leinster out of Europe

By PA
Fin Smith of Northampton Saints celebrates with teammates Tommy Freeman after defeating Leinster during the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster Rugby and Northampton Saints at Aviva Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman scored a first-half hat-trick as Northampton stunned tournament favourites Leinster 37-34 in Dublin to reach the Investec Champions Cup final.

Freeman, who touched down in all of England’s Six Nations games this season, led the way during a magnificent Saints performance.

Henry Pollock also served notice of his British and Irish Lions selection credentials with a virtuoso score while full-back James Ramm crossed in the 63rd minute and Fin Smith kicked three conversions and two penalties.

Four-time winners Leinster matched their opponents try for try – Josh van der Flier (2), Tommy O’Brien, Caelan Doris and James Lowe crossing – with Sam Prendergast landing three conversions and a penalty.

But their hopes of reaching a fourth successive final were ultimately dashed after an epic encounter, with Northampton booking a Principality Stadium appointment with Bordeaux-Begles or Toulouse on May 24.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Leinster
34 - 37
Full-time
Northampton
All Stats and Data

Saints even had to overcome late yellow cards for flanker Josh Kemeny and lock Alex Coles that saw them briefly reduced to 13 players, yet an astonishing defensive effort kept Leinster out during the closing minutes.

Northampton rocked their hosts with a spectacular try after just eight minutes that owed everything to Smith’s running angle.

Ramm broke from deep before Smith took his pass at pace and surged clear of Leinster’s defence, putting a kick through that Freeman gathered for a memorable score and Smith’s conversion made it 7-0.

Saints became the first team to register points against Leinster in this season’s Champions Cup knockout phase, with last-16 opponents Harlequins being demolished 62-0 before Glasgow were beaten 52-0 at the quarter-final stage.

It did not take Leinster long to regroup, though, and after he kicked a penalty, Ireland fly-half Prendergast fired out a scoring pass that O’Brien collected for a simple finish that meant Northampton trailed after 18 minutes.

Smith’s penalty put Saints back in front but it was a short-lived advantage as Leinster were rewarded following a spell of relentless pressure when Van der Flier touched down and Prendergast converted.

Northampton’s repeated infringing saw hooker Curtis Langdon yellow-carded, yet it did not unsettle them and they regained the lead courtesy of another breathtaking try, this time from Pollock’s solo effort as he showed blistering pace to round Prendergast and score.

Smith added the extras and Saints were giving as good as they got, leading by two points midway through the second quarter.

Pollock required treatment following a crunching tackle on Leinster full-back Hugo Keenan but he was soon back in the thick of things as Northampton struck twice more before half-time as Freeman completed his treble.

He rounded off a sweeping move four minutes before the break, then crossed in the other corner from Saints’ next attack as he showcased his pace to give his team a 27-15 interval lead.

Leinster came out firing in the second period and Doris’ 46th-minute try that Prendergast converted made it a five-point game, serving notice that Saints were far from home and dry.

Smith booted a 48-metre penalty, then Van der Flier claimed his second try, only for Ramm to collect Northampton’s fifth touchdown 17 minutes from time, with Smith’s angled conversion leaving the visitors 10 points clear.

Back came Leinster again, though, after Kemeny was yellow-carded, with Lowe crossing and Prendergast converting to set up a nerve-shredding final 10 minutes.

Even though Coles also saw yellow and Leinster piled on late pressure, Northampton prevailed for a famous win.

Related

Leinster player ratings vs Northampton | 2025 Investec Champions Cup SF

Leinster player ratings: An error-strewn Leinster will be left to lick their wounds after exiting Europe with a 37-34 defeat at the hands of a game Northampton Saints.

Read Now


LIVE

Comments

11 Comments
T
Tom 8 days ago

Saints could be the new Exeter, they've got an amazing core of young homegrown players. What an incredible performance.

t
tf 7 days ago

The RFU needs to support this system and make sure it is encouraged. With the limited wages available you dont want them to lose all the players they have developed.

J
JW 8 days ago

Really enjoyable game, both sides played good open rugby, until the end there when things clam’d up a bit.

G
GrahamVF 8 days ago

What a great game of rugby. Leinster seem to have lost it. Two consecutive home defeats …..

J
J Marc 8 days ago

Tommy Freeman shines and Fin Smith too….

S
SB 8 days ago

Leinster/Ireland 🤝 choking

T
Timmyboy 8 days ago

SHOE ARMY!!!!!

B
BK 8 days ago

Ireland and Leinster don’t just seem to have that winning thing when it matters most …

B
Bob Salad II 8 days ago

Maybe they should try opening the other province doors.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
