Leicester Tigers have confirmed that Steve Borthwick will join the club on July 1, 2020 in the role of head coach with Geordan Murphy moving into the role of Director of Rugby.

Borthwick moved into coaching full-time when he retired in 2014 following a decorated playing career including more than 50 appearances for England, who he captained for two seasons, and 265 Premiership appearances.

He was a consultant coach with Japan in 2012, before taking on the role full-time in 2014 under Eddie Jones and had a brief stint with Bristol ahead of taking over the role of forwards coach with England in 2015, reaching the Rugby World Cup Final in 2019.

Tigers confirmed the appointment of Borthwick in January this year and, ahead of the move, the current international coach spoke of his delight at taking the reins in Leicester.

“I am delighted to be joining Leicester Tigers as head coach,” he said. “To get Leicester Tigers back to the top is a great challenge and one I am very excited about.”

“We realise that we have a lot of work to do, and I know that everybody at the club is determined to work tirelessly to succeed in this challenge.

“We also know that every single one of our fantastic supporters will be doing all they can to help drive this team forward.”

The incoming head coach also addressed recent campaigns’ results and his want to see all involved with the club come together.

“What has been evident to me is that the pain caused by Tigers being where the club is on the table has been felt by everyone associated with this club – the players, coaches, staff and supporters,” added Borthwick.

“This is something we need to change, and we will do so by pulling everyone who is a part of this club even tighter to the team and taking on opponents together.”

Murphy, who initially stepped in to the role of head coach in September 2018, added: “Steve has coached at the highest level of the game for almost a decade and brings with him a wealth of experience to Leicester Tigers.”

“We are excited about this next step on the club’s journey, with Steve playing a major role in that, and we are committed to the hard work we know is necessary to see Tigers achieving the results we expect of ourselves in Leicester.

“There is no quick-fix and each and every member of our club, from players to coaches and staff to supporters, will need to play their part in seeing us right the wrongs of recent seasons.”

