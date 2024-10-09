Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

South African-based website rugby365.com have published their 2024 Rugby Championship team of the tournament, a selection that contains 10 Springboks, three Pumas, two All Blacks and not a single Wallaby. Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok team lifted the trophy for the first time since 2019 with a 48-7 round six win over Argentina in Mbombela on September 28.

Their fifth victory in a half-dozen games left them topping the table on 24 points, eight ahead of second-place New Zealand and 10 clear of the third-place Pumas who each won three of their six matches.

South Africa’s next match is on November 10 away to Scotland in their Autumn Nations Series opener, by which time the All Blacks will already have played three matches – versus Japan in Tokyo on October 26, versus England on November 2 and versus Ireland on November 8.

In the meantime, three rugby365 writers – Annemie Bester, Warren Fortune and editor Jan de Koning – have debated who should be in their Rugby Championship XV. They have settled on a selection that includes five Springbok backs and five of their forwards. Here is their position by position reasoning:

15. Aphelele Fassi (South Africa)

The ‘find’ of the season for South Africa, even though it is his second bite at the Bok cherry. This time he took his chances – and showed great improvement in his aerial and defensive games, added to his already well-documented counter-attacking ability. There will be life after Willie le Roux.

Rugby Championship P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 South Africa 6 5 1 0 24 2 New Zealand 6 3 3 0 16 3 Argentina 6 3 3 0 14 4 Australia 6 1 5 0 5

14. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

Again showed why he was one of the best in the business – adding lineout throwing to his repertoire, to go with playing at scrum-half, scoring tries and breaking opposition ankles with his stepping.

13. Jesse Kriel (South Africa)

Continued his amazing World Cup form – topping the Rugby Championship ‘clean breaks’ chart to go with his defensive skills. Some competition from Lucio Cinti and Anton Lienert-Brown.

12. Santiago Chocobares (Argentina)

He was world-class in the wins over New Zealand (away), Australia and South Africa (at home). Damian de Allende had his moments, but not as consistent as the Los Pumas inside centre.

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse (South Africa)

In a team that changed constantly from game to game, he had limited chances. However, his performance in round one – three clean breaks in eight carries and five defenders beaten to go with two tries – was far superior to his rivals. For the record, his tournament take of seven clean breaks was second only to teammate Kriel.

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (South Africa)

Some vigorous debate for this position, with solid arguments for Damian McKenzie and Tomas Albornoz. Despite getting some pushback from coach Erasmus over his failure to disclose an injury, Feinberg-Mngomezulu moved up the Springbok pecking order and added an attacking level that can take the national team into a bright new future.

9. Cortez Ratima (New Zealand)

Tough choice, as all the teams rotated their No9s. Ratima took his impressive Super Rugby form into the Rugby Championship. South Africa’s Cobus Reinach, Jaden Hendrikse and Morne van den Berg also put up their hands.

8. Juan Martin Gonzalez (Argentina)

Joaquin Oviedo started more games at the back of the Los Pumas scrum, but Gonzalez’ performance in the 60-point rout of Australia sees him edge Elrigh Louw, one of the newcomers to the Bok scene.

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

Simply the best player in the world – whether it is on attack or defence. He is a class apart.

6. Wallace Sititi (New Zealand)

Barnstorming runs and rugged defending, the 22-year-old has been another revelation in the competition and certainly points to a bright All Black future.

5. Ruan Nortje (South Africa)

It took a few injuries to open a spot for him, but he grabbed his chance with both hands. Maybe not flawless, but topped the tournament’s lineout stats and put in some impressive performances that ensured he will be a more regular feature in future matchday squads.

4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

We could wax lyrical about his record-breaking feat as the most capped Springbok. However, we would rather point out the value he brings as an enforcer, as a lineout exponent, at the breakdown and, at times, on defence.

3. Frans Malherbe (South Africa)

One of the best in the game, going about his business with a quiet aplomb. He consistently dominates in the front row.

2. Julian Montoya (Argentina)

The 100 Test cap Los Pumas captain leads quietly and by example. Codie Taylor, Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi also had their moments.

1. Ox Nche (South Africa)

We want to know what is in those cakes Retshegofaditswe ‘Tshego’ Nche consumes. What we do know is those are #NOT salads.