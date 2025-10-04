Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Three hot takes from South Africa's Rugby Championship win

South Africa's flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship Test match between Argentina and South Africa at The Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, south-west London on October 4, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Seven weeks ago it all looked a shambles. The Springboks, having raced to a 22-0 lead against Australia at Ellis Park, had imploded. Their crushing 38-22 loss at the site of their 1995 World Cup triumph felt seismic. They’d been poor against Italy and Georgia in the months before and now got the hiding they deserved.

Maybe the cynics were right. Maybe this lot didn’t belong in the conversation about the greatest team of all time. Maybe they had no idea how to produce their best in games outside of World Cups. Maybe they didn’t have the minerals, the self belief or the raw talent to defend a Rugby Championship title.

Seven weeks is a long time in rugby. And 12,783 km away from that shambolic implosion in Johannesburg, the Springboks righted several wrongs, beating Argentina at Twickenham to claim yet another prize on this remarkable seven year journey.

That’s now three Rugby Championship crowns to go with two World Cups and a British & Irish Lions series win. Not a bad haul for a side that is constantly tinkering, one that continues to blood young talent and redefine the way they play. In the most competitive era in the history of international rugby, one team continues to lead the way.

We know that they’re elite. We know their pack is indomitable, that their scrum tilts the Richter scale and that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is, to use a contemporary phrase, that guy. But what else did we learn across two-and-a-half months?

Set Plays

7
Scrums
9
71%
Scrum Win %
86%
14
Lineout
11
93%
Lineout Win %
91%
5
Restarts Received
7
80%
Restarts Received Win %
100%

South Africa’s attack cannot be half pregnant
That defeat to Australia has many explanations, most of them a collective brain fade. One key reason was an inexplicable switch to a more pragmatic approach.

Something changed after the initial flurry of points. Manie Libbok, the starting fly-half, began to kick more than he had done previously. It felt odd in the moment and by the time they tried to turn momentum back towards them, the Boks were chasing shadows and caught between two contrasting ideologies.

A week later they were stodgy but got the job done. A fortnight down the track they failed to get out of third gear as they were felled at Eden Park. Questions began to swirl. Had Tony Brown’s input taken them backwards? What exactly were they trying to achieve with ball in hand? Why did it look so disjointed?

In Wellington Erasmus unshackled them. Feinberg-Mngomezulu was given the keys at 10. Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie partnered in midfield. Ethan Hooker prowled the wing with Libbock and Grant Williams waiting for their chance to canter off the bench.

It was one of the most attack-minded South African teams ever assembled and they tore the All Blacks to shreds. Most of the gang were kept together for the clash with Argentina in Durban and once again they ran riot.

There’s no such thing as half pregnant and the South African coaches need to persist with an idea that has the potential to set stadiums ablaze. It might not thrum with perfect efficiency every time. Their Championship clincher against the Pumas in London was largely a scrappy, stop-start affair. But when it works, it is mesmerising.

We may yet see a return of the 6-2 and 7-1 bench splits. Handre Pollard will surely be included in the match-day 23 if the Springboks progress through the knockouts of the 2027 World Cup. But the times they have a changed. South Africa can still pulverise the opposition but Erasmus’ Springboks 3.0 has the potential to dazzle in ways the alpha and beta versions could not. It would be a shame if he didn’t lean into the chaos.

Attack

176
Passes
131
129
Ball Carries
118
305m
Post Contact Metres
250m
10
Line Breaks
6

Jasper Wiese is the lynchpin
Anyone who knows anything about this game has at some point uttered the phrase, “You need to earn the right to go wide”. This boils down to laying a foundation for the hot-steppers and magicians in the backline. Without the grunt in the tight encounters, the whole machine breaks down.

Is it any wonder, then, that the Springboks’ best three performances across the tournament included Jasper Wiese’s presence at the base of the pack? In many ways the man is a limited player. His Plan A is to run hard and straight and knock over the poor fool tasked with tackling him. Plans B through to Z follow a similar idea.

More often than not it works. And when it works he provides the requisite go-forward that South Africa’s game craves. Wiese’s heft averaged 34 meters made across the three games he played. By contrast, Siya Kolisi and Kwagga Smith, who played at No. 8 in Wiese’s absence, averaged 23.3 metres with ball in hand. Correlation doesn’t always equal causation, but the stats are telling.

Damien Willemse has to play
He might not be the best South African fullback of all time. He might not even be the best South African fullback currently playing. But he is, without question, one of the most talented rugby players the country has ever produced. If fit, he simply has to play.

Where that is might change from game to game. Fullback seems his obvious home given his ability to spark from fractured play and cut defences open on the counter. He is also secure enough under the high ball with the requisite rugby nous needed to marshal a backline when he steps up or contributes from second receiver.

In games where Apehele Fassi’s dependability under the high ball is required, or when a second playmaker could be handy, Willemse is a more than capable centre. His most accomplished performance came in the rout at Wellington. And though he shifted to fullback, he started in the midfield. His try from a near standing start proved that he has enough punch to play the role.

Rugby can too easily become an overcomplicated mess. Some things, though, are pretty simple. When you have a generational talent at your disposal it is prudent to eke out as many minutes as you can from him. Willemse is a potential World Rugby Player of the Year award winner. Erasmus can slot him in the tight five or back row if he likes. He just needs to get him on the pitch.

To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments

10 Comments
L
LP 3 days ago

Los árbitros no estuvieron al nivel de los jugadores. El 12 de Sudafrica debió ser amonestado y por doble amarilla expulsado… En el try del jugador 2 de Sudafrica el 9 que toca la pelota está con un pie afuera de la cancha… Muy malos los TMO: hay que capacitarlos

R
RH 5 days ago

The Springboks are the greatest rugby team of all time says 4 Rugby World Cups more than any other team in history.

B
Ben 6 days ago

When first you replace the blade of your trusty axe, and later on the handle, is it still the same axe? When do we stop claiming that “this team” (or any team) is the greatest ever? When it gets its third head coach? Its fifth flyhalf? Fourth fullback? 10th and 11th props?

P
PoppaRick 6 days ago

Who said this team is the Greatest Of All Time? When did they go a season Unbeaten.

H
Hellhound 6 days ago

The only reason the AB's went unbeaten is because the rules wasn't as tight then. If those refs blew the games on today's rule, they would lose a lot of games, many players like McCaw would be missing many tests due to cards and I'll discipline and especially those high tackles, intimidating the refs to give them what they want. No one fears the AB's anymore. Everyone got better and have grown with the professional era, except some idiot fans like you. Besides, in both back to back WC wins, many asked many questions about the tactics used and games where the officiating was very much in the AB's favour. There is no denying how good those AB's was. They were exceptional but they got away with a lot of things they never should have. If not for those decisions, they would never have gotten back to back WC titles. There is many more reasons I can give why they are NOT the best team of all time, despite what they accomplished. Just as many would find reasons why the Boks never should've been double WC champs. Stop the hate. Enjoy the game and move on. No team is unbeatable. The teams is a lot closer than they have ever been in the history of the sport. Anyone can beat anyone, and the margins for mistake is very small and can be exploited and quickly turned into 2 or 3 tries. No team can slack anymore, not even against the 2nd Tier teams.

A
Atlas 6 days ago

I am in the side of “ we played poorly yet won”. Done and dusted. Now end of year tour and then facing you boys next year. Can't wait

D
DS 7 days ago

“Seven weeks ago it all looked a shambles.”


No it didn't. It looked like an excellent plan that had happened way too quickly and even Genius Rassie hadn’t expected it. Those first 20 minutes were incredible but seemed to raise the question “WTF do we do now?” and unfortunately poor old Manie got blamed for it.


Since then the victories at Cape Town and Durban have added to the learning curve and even today's close call at Twickenham has hopefully improved Moodie’s and Sacha's understanding of what is expected of them.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments