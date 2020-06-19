10:38am, 19 June 2020

Wasps flanker Thomas Young has spoken about how his decision sign the new contract at Wasps has excluded him from Wales selection and why he decided to stay at the Premiership club after his father Dai stepped aside last February as director of rugby after nine years at the helm.

The 28-year-old back row earned just three Test caps before the introduction of the 60-cap rule for players based outside Wales.

There was speculation that the exit of his dad from Wasps would result in the player joining a PRO14 region to increase his Test selection chances, but he opted to stay loyal to the Coventry-based club.

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph about a tumultuous 2020, Young said: “I’ve never shied away from the fact I want to play for Wales and represent my country. I haven’t really got much to say about that, they put rules in and I don’t want to go down the route of saying one thing or another.

“I’ve made such good friends with Wasps, I’m close with a lot of people there. Once I decided that was the route I was going to go down, I want to achieve something with my friends and that’s the route I am going down. I still have ambitions to play for Wales but that’s out of my hands.

“Discussions started when he was (still) there,” he added about the extended contract at the club where dad Dai was succeeded by Lee Blackett. “He is the reason I am at Wasps. I know the family element has gone now but I still owe a lot to him.

“Bar one or two players who have come in, it’s the squad that was there last year. I want to achieve things for Wasps, I owe a lot to my father for getting me there and that is always going to be in the back of my mind.

“That month (Dai left) was tough, not just for me but the squad as well. From my point of view, and the family connection, it was tough. He was a big driver in getting it to the back of my mind and getting on with the job in hand. I think I did that alright, I think I did that quite well.

“I was pretty emotionally pumped up for that Leicester game. I was a little bit more emotionally involved in that game. He felt it was the right decision and I’ll back him and support him in everything he does. I’m obviously proud of what he has achieved. Whatever he decides to do next I’ll back him.

“When we’re able to, it’ll be nice for him and my mother to be able to come and watch in the stands as parents and not watching as a coach.

“It will be nice to know they’re watching in the stands as a set of parents rather than having to be so involved in the game. It’s something they’re both looking forward to getting back up to watch as parents.”

