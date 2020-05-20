8:52am, 20 May 2020

Dai Young’s exit from Wasps hasn’t affected the future of his son Thomas as the back row has signed a contract extension at the Gallagher Premiership club. It was mid-February when the Coventry-based club parted company with their nine-year director of rugby.

It was speculated in the wake of his departure that Young’s 28-year-old offspring might be tempted to join one of the Welsh regions in a bid to enhance his chances of building on his limited three-cap Test career which had been hindered by the introduction of the 60-cap rule for non-Wales based players.

However, with apparently no sign of a firm offer from the regions and Lee Blackett now installed as Young’s long-term successor at the Ricoh, the player has decided to stay where he is and continue at Wasps. “I’ve made some great friends at this club and I want to achieve something special with them,” he said on the club website after agreeing on terms.

Blackett added: “Thomas is a hugely influential member of the squad on and off the field. He captained the side on several occasions last year and has developed into a real leader.

“Thomas is one of a number of players who have been here all the time I have and it’s been great to see him develop from being our second choice No7 behind George Smith to today, in our opinion, being one of the best opensides in the league.”

The pacy openside began his professional career in the Cardiff Blues academy, winning caps for Wales at U16, U18 and U20 levels and representing his country in the 2011 Junior World Championship.

In January 2014 he signed a short-term deal with Gloucester before joining Wasps at the end of that season and scoring a try on his debut, a narrow September 2014 defeat at Harlequins.

After playing alongside Wallaby legend Smith in 2015/16, he claimed the number seven shirt as his own the following year and his form earned him a place in the 2017 Wales Six Nations. He won his first two caps on that summer’s tour against Tonga and Samoa.

Injuries have restricted him to only 21 appearances in the last two seasons, but he was named co-captain – with Dan Robson – for the 2019/20 current campaign.