1:10am, 02 August 2020

All Black halfback has been in sublime form in Super Rugby Aotearoa but his actions have come under the microscope after ‘pulling a hollywood’.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Blues prop Karl Tu’inukuafe trying to get out of the way, Aaron Smith took off from the base of the ruck and ‘tripped’ over the big man who happened to be in an offside position.

As play unfolded, two passes later Blues flanker snatched a long pass and ran 70-metres the other way to score under the posts. After some incessant badgering to the ref, the TMO was called to take a look at the play involving Smith.

Sam Whitelock and Aaron Cruden after reaching milestones

As a result, the Blues try was rubbed out and the Highlanders were awarded a penalty.

Smith’s role in milking the situation was widely condemned online, led by former All Black prop Wyatt Crockett who said it was ‘not in the spirt of the game’. Other fans were livid, calling the decision ‘disgraceful’ and ‘bulls***’.

Wyatt Crockett on Aaron Smith: "Aaron's basically pulling a Hollywood to milk his team a penalty, and that's not in the spirit of our game" Yours please … #HIGvBLU — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) August 2, 2020

I have seen some bad decisions in Super Rugby , but this is the worst ever – just pure grubbery from Aaron Smith. #HIGvBLU absolutely ? try — Joel (@_J0EL_) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He has milked that for all it's worth. This has to be a try #HIGvBLU — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) August 2, 2020

The problem with ruling that no try is you reward a guy for the kind of BS we fight so hard to keep out of rugby.#HIGvBLU https://t.co/O0LQnbMtOP — Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon) August 2, 2020

That's an absolutely disgraceful call from the refs there. Where's he meant to go!? He's tried to get out of the way…. #HIGvBLU — marc sepetowski (@sepo_efc) August 2, 2020

That's stupid – ref makes the call that Smith milked it. TMO review proves ref correct yet they rule penalty? #HIGvBLU — BOP Mafia (@bopmafia) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That is a disgraceful call. @Te_Nug has played a blinder by tripping over thin air 2 feet away from Karl, and the ref has bitten hook, line and sinker. A 10 point play in games these tight are not okay. #HIGvBLU — Scott (@ThievinBandito) August 2, 2020

The fact that smith lifted his leg to aim it into his hip to me says that it all about whether it was milking #HIGvBLU — Steve (@littlesteve) August 2, 2020

This is not soccer #HIGvBLU — vertigo (@vertigodss) August 2, 2020

Time to deliver the milk Aaron Smith.

#HIGvBLU — ContemporaryWife (@BwahaDenise) August 2, 2020

BS man! Aaron getting away with his tricks again ? #HIGvBLU — Déna (@datkiwideens) August 2, 2020

Aaron Smith absolutely milked that. Would fit in well in Neymar FC. You can clearly see him trip himself before touching the guy #HIGvBLU #SuperRugbyAotearoa pic.twitter.com/Nww7Vc9PIk — BenJavert (@benjavert) August 2, 2020

Rival Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara is renown for throwing passes into backtracking runners or feigning difficulty getting the ball when players are trapped on the wrong side of the ruck but Smith’s obvious and forced acting was something that is usually seen on a football field.

The momentum swing didn’t impact the game as the Blues were able to strike a little while later through halfback Finlay Christie to take a 24-18 lead at halftime, before racing ahead 32-16 early in the second half.