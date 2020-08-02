All Black halfback has been in sublime form in Super Rugby Aotearoa but his actions have come under the microscope after ‘pulling a hollywood’.

With Blues prop Karl Tu’inukuafe trying to get out of the way, Aaron Smith took off from the base of the ruck and ‘tripped’ over the big man who happened to be in an offside position.

As play unfolded, two passes later Blues flanker snatched a long pass and ran 70-metres the other way to score under the posts. After some incessant badgering to the ref, the TMO was called to take a look at the play involving Smith.

As a result, the Blues try was rubbed out and the Highlanders were awarded a penalty.

Smith’s role in milking the situation was widely condemned online, led by former All Black prop Wyatt Crockett who said it was ‘not in the spirt of the game’. Other fans were livid, calling the decision ‘disgraceful’ and  ‘bulls***’.

Rival Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara is renown for throwing passes into backtracking runners or feigning difficulty getting the ball when players are trapped on the wrong side of the ruck but Smith’s obvious and forced acting was something that is usually seen on a football field.

The momentum swing didn’t impact the game as the Blues were able to strike a little while later through halfback Finlay Christie to take a 24-18 lead at halftime, before racing ahead 32-16 early in the second half.

