There's only one way Ireland can grab rankings top spot from Boks

Ireland’s rugby team faces a formidable task this weekend as they seek to regain the top spot in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings from reigning world champions South Africa.

Last weekend, South Africa narrowly edged out Ireland in Pretoria with a 27-20 win, solidifying their position at the top of the rankings.

To wrestle back the No.1 spot – which they haven’t held since last year’s Rugby World Cup – Ireland must secure a victory against the Springboks by more than 15 points in their second Test in Durban.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admitted that he was disappointed with his side's overall performance at Loftus and he is expecting a big reaction from his players in Durban.

Anything less will leave them trailing by 0.99 rating points.

A defeat would drop Ireland to third, with New Zealand moving up to second if they secure a win against Steve Borthwick’s England in Eden Park.

South Africa could extend their lead at the top of the rankings depending on the margin of victory and the outcome of the New Zealand vs. England match.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s ranking will not fall below third as France cannot accumulate enough points, even with a maximum gain of 0.70 rating points from a win against Argentina.

France recently secured a 43-28 victory over Uruguay, but the match did not affect their rating due to the significant points difference between the teams.

If France loses to Argentina and England beats New Zealand, England could replace France at fourth in the rankings.

Victory by more than 15 points for England will see them jump to third and will – if France and Argentina draw in Buenos Aires – condemn the All Blacks to a record-equalling low of fifth.

In other matches, Scotland, currently sixth, will not improve their ranking with a win over the USA due to the points differential. However, Argentina could overtake Scotland if they beat France and Scotland loses to the USA.

If Scotland’s match with the Eagles ends in a draw, Argentina would need a 15-point victory over France to climb to sixth.

Eighth placed Australia could be replaced by Italy if the latter wins against Tonga by more than 15 points, matching their highest historical ranking.

Wales – having dropped out of the top 10 for the first time – could quickly return by beating Australia, which would push the Wallabies to an all-time low of 11th.

Wales will not drop below 11th even if they lose.

Fiji – in 10th place – will remain there as they are not playing this weekend. However, they could gain a place if Tonga defeats Italy by more than 15 points. Japan – currently 12th – could be overtaken if they lose to Georgia and Samoa beats Spain.

Georgia could also move up with a victory over Japan, depending on other results.

Portugal, ranked 16th, can only improve their ranking with a win over Namibia, combined with a significant loss for Tonga against Italy. Namibia could gain up to 2.50 rating points with a 15 point victory over Portugal, depending on other match outcomes.

The USA could rise at least one place with a win against Scotland, potentially more if margins and other results favour them. Spain’s match against Samoa could also affect their ranking, dependent on the victory margin and the USA’s result against Scotland.

Romania could see a ranking rise with a 15-point win over Canada, if Spain also loses.

Additionally, rating points are at stake in matches involving teams outside the top 20, such as Chile versus Belgium and Paraguay versus Hong Kong China, which could lead to minor ranking adjustments.