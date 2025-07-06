Northern Edition
World Rugby U20 Championship

There be monsters: The 13 biggest World Rugby U20 Champions players

Italy's Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi during the U20 Six Nations Round Four match between England U20 and Italy U20 at The Recreation Ground on March 7, 2025 in Bath, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The World Rugby U20 Championship is a breeding ground for future stars – but some of these prospects look like they’ve skipped the academy and gone straight to the strongman circuit.

From 140kg wrecking balls to locks too heavy to lift, here are the tournament’s biggest units, in every sense of the word.

Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi – Italy
The 6’5, 142kg Italian is one of the largest players on show this year. Currently in Bath Rugby’s academy, he has earned seven caps for Italy U20 and has been a real weapon for the Azzurrini at the Championship. He can play No.8 or second row, although he’s understood to be too heavy to be lifted in lineouts. He may yet qualify to play for England at senior level.

Mohamed Megherbi – France
The tighthead was previously listed on Toulouse’s website at 156kg, which would have made him the world’s heaviest professional rugby player at just 20 years old. The 6’3 prop has now slimmed down to a relatively svelte 138kg. Megherbi has won national titles with Toulouse’s Crabos (2022, 2023), the Espoirs (2024), and the U20 Six Nations with France in 2025.

Olamide Sodeke – England
Standing at 6’7 and weighing 126kg, England second-row Sodeke is one of the largest athletes on display in northern Italy. The Saracen has represented England at every age grade, winning the 2024 U20 Six Nations and World Championship. A former Gravesend Grammar head boy, he studies at King’s College London and credits Blackheath RFC and coach Nick Kennedy as key influences in his rugby journey.

Alejandro Barrios – Argentina
Second-row Alejandro Barrios is listed at 6’7 and 135.5kg. Although he hasn’t featured in a matchday 23 so far in Italy, the Argentine man mountain – who plays for the Olivos club – is part of their wider squad for the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship.

Ollie Blyth-Lafferty – Scotland
Standing at 191cm and tipping the scales at 136kg, Blyth-Lafferty, a Boroughmuir RFC product, rose through the ranks to Scotland U20 following standout performances for Scotland U18. A FOSROC Academy player aligned with Edinburgh, he gained senior experience with Currie, Heriot’s, and the Futures XV, and debuted alongside brother Jerry at the 2024 U20 Trophy.

Jamie Stewart – Scotland
Scotland also have 6’4, 130kg prop Jamie Stewart on the books. Stewart began rugby in Edinburgh before moving to Devon, where he played for Kingsbridge RFC, Blundell’s School, and the Exeter Chiefs Academy. He returned to Scotland in 2024 to join Edinburgh’s pro-academy and made his Scotland U20 debut in the 2025 Six Nations after featuring at U18 level.

Gael Galván – Argentina
Galván is a powerful tighthead prop standing at 6’3 and weighing 137.6kg. He plays for Club Pucará in Argentina. A product of their system, Galván has progressed through the national age grades and is part of Argentina’s squad for the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship.

Lenny Alifanety – France
Another giant Frenchman, Alifanety’s tale of the tape reads 6’4 and 131kg. Currently with Union Bordeaux Bègles, he’s featured twice at this year’s World Rugby U20 Championship, having come through Bordeaux’s Espoirs setup.

Aisake Vakasiuola – New Zealand
Born in Tauranga and representing Bay of Plenty, Vakasiuola is a respectable 197cm, 122kg back-five forward who has already been picked up by the Chiefs. The 20-year-old is a strong carrier and dominant presence in the tight exchanges.

Junior Kpoku – England
A familiar name with serious pedigree, Junior Kpoku is following in the footsteps of twin brothers Joel and Jonathan. The Racing second-row weighs in at 119kg and stands at a towering 6’8, bringing real physicality to England’s engine room at the championship.

Edwin Langi – Australia
Edwin Langi is a powerfully built tighthead standing at 6’1 and weighing in at 126kg and representing the Waratahs. A product of The King’s School and the Drummoyne Dirty Reds, the 19-year-old now plays his senior rugby for Eastern Suburbs.

Trevor King – Australia
A powerful 127kg scrummager from Queensland, Trevor King is 6’2 and plays for the Reds. The Downlands College product came through Gladstone Rugby Union and now features for Souths.

Caleb Woodley – New Zealand
While one of the lighter players on this list, Caleb Woodley is anything but small for a flanker. At 197cm and 122kg, the Auckland-born Blues back-rower is a towering presence with the frame of a second-row and the engine of a loose forward. A serious prospect in New Zealand’s 2025 U20 squad.

Comments

6 Comments
F
FC 6 days ago

80 kg Cheslin Kolbe putting 120kg hookers on their ass.

Size isn't everything.

N
NK 2 days ago

but still helps most of the time

H
Hellhound 6 days ago

I could name a few SA players that is bigger monsters, but the narrative is to try and nullify talking of the talent of the younger generation of Boks. Guess what? It would be very hard to stop the SA under 20’s. They don't need the hype up to have focus put on them by woke media pundits and journalists. Just like the Boks, they lead by showing what they can do instead of talking about it and overhyping players.

G
GrahamVF 6 days ago

We’re obviously not feeding our boys enough.

C
Carlos 7 days ago

Why do they switch from feet and inches to cm for height? Be consistent.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

All those countries must be using steroids

Load More Comments

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TD 6 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The intentional knock down resulting in a yellow is maybe the worst rule in sports. The fact that a spear tackle result in the same punishment makes no sense. Imagine a new fan watching that game and trying to make sense on how a player throwing his hand at a ball results in the same punishment as dropping a man on his head.

24 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 10 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

If he had have actually head butted someone. That was a bit of a push when things got emotional, used head instead of hands.

These things used to be a bit a laugh after the game. Now we’re all clutching our rosary beads.

14 Go to comments
B
BA 11 minutes ago
Oli Mathis out, Simpson to start at No.10 for U20 semi-final clash

Good team,boys need to really up the accuracy for this game even tho I don’t think French boys are quite as good up front as previous couple of years Puma boys gave them a hurry up at scrum time but still lethal all over the park, Kiwi boys have some devastating ball carriers Micah Fale is so much fun to watch off bench hope he gets a chance to wind up

2 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 16 minutes ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

I've been in the stands for Munster V Māori’s twice.


Among the greatest rugby experiences of my life. Never seen respect like it. Proper, proper fans.


Both times the result was irrelevant as the sport won. Every player, man, woman and child living the games values.


Beautiful, bai!!!!!!

3 Go to comments
B
BA 20 minutes ago
Garry Ringrose ruled out of first Lions Test against Australia

Well that solves one headache for Faz & co naybe creates another with who to pick at 12 but not a bad headache to have

1 Go to comments
B
BA 28 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The just need to tier the bin system 5 minutes,10,20 and ur outta here 5 minute is for everything not dangerous no need for cards just hand signals like basketball give out more penalty tries not sin bin on repeat team offending

24 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 40 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I did not ask yourself or anyone to believe or agree with me and good for you for being such a connected person. Anyway You don’t know me from Adam so let us just leave it at that regarding playing the game. I said that it is not a conspiracy theory. It is what I was told way before he was selected as a Springbok and here he is. If you think anyone in the Moerat fam are “needy kids” when talking rugby then cool. No need to get worked up.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

No it is not, you are always more than welcome to come play the Māori, boys probably be more than happy to come North tbh and Samoa Tonga still can get a good team together it’s the getting them together with zero cash that’s a problem

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Absolutely relevant. It's because of useless refs that the game is taking a nose dive. If he did his job properly, there would be way less problems. Too long have refs gotten away with officiating that's even worse than school rugby. Too long have the NH had their fingers in that nice big fat pie of WR. Doing everything in their power to give the NH the edge, trying to force everyone else to play the game via the NH way by changing, deleting it adding new laws. Currently the main man might be Australian, but he has no power surrounded by the NH lackeys isn't it? Which refs gets preference at most tournaments including the WC? The NH refs. Brace always blows against the Boks. This hasn't been his first time not his last time.

93 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

That just doesn’t make sense!…

24 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

That is a good result for rugby Spain are a good team and those 2 teams would benefit from playing each other more yup it is good to play better sides but not getting hidings by 60 points

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Italy is much better than what people give them credit for. The Boks cohesion is the biggest problem. I am not worried about the Boks. Everyone see what they want to see. You want to see the Boks as weak and want them to lose. Like some AB's fans ( not most of them ), that expects the AB's to make it 2 run away wins against the Boks. Big scores. Should I remind you that the Boks are double WC champs? That they have beaten the AB's 4 times in a row? Whatever you may wish in your fairy land of dreams, that is not going to happen. Games between the Boks and AB's is always a closely fought contest that could go either way. Where teams like the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia aren't taken that seriously, the same can't be said of the AB's. We treat them them with the respect they deserve. There will be no experiments. They will get the best the Boks have and the Boks will be razor sharp. Honed in like snipers. Whoever wins those two tests will be deserved winners, and I can promise you this… Players on both sides will be sore and bloodied, because they will leave everything on the field like they always do.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

All player development

roads should lead to MLR in that part of the world?it would be in US benefit to have a strong neighborhood and gives opportunities in the pros so many dudes are from way further away than Canada or even Chile

9 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

I suspect a rather large number of naturalized Eagles will be soaring in 31 and the games leading up to it, MLR got good money in it for the long haul

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I didn't know he was injured too. Vincent Tsithuka is available and Roos did play well. Kolisi it seemed they were monitoring on a day to day basis. He might play to be ready for the RC. No matter who we think of, we can be sure that Rassie will surprise us all again

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

Fiji and Japan going to probably be playing with the big boys next year with ABs touring SA and this will mean something has to change up ? If that goes well then you could add Uruguay and Chile to that comp, and then u sort out something good for the rest?

9 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

Should be upgraded to red and a 3 week ban minimum

24 Go to comments
j
jh 1 hour ago
Kane James: 'I think it’s really important to not like losing'

Niue is a famous rugby nation despite its lack of size.

Just as well for the rest of the world there aren’t a million of them.

Keep it up James!

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 2 hours ago
England player ratings vs Argentina | Second Test July 2025

Still using laughing emojis to compensate for your lack of wit I see? 🤡


The country with the biggest rugby resources in the world fluking a couple of matches is hardly worth your goose stepping around the place Tommy Goebbels!

16 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

Well said. Thanks. I’m afraid after this match I now have as little respect for the Ities - and the referees who let them get away it - as I used to have for the Argies. Their spoiling and continually offsides play is perhaps the only way they can win, but it gets really irritating, and which no doubt got under Wiese's skin. But, hey, it almost got them near to the Boks last week, but luckily not this time, by a country mile.

14 Go to comments
