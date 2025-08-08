New Wales head coach Steve Tandy admits it was a wrench to leave his role as Scotland’s defence coach.

The 45-year-old Welshman spent six years as a key member of Gregor Townsend’s backroom staff before it was announced last month that he was heading home after being recruited by the Welsh Rugby Union to take charge of the national team.

Speaking in Cardiff on Thursday at his unveiling press conference, Tandy thanked the Scotland head coach for helping broaden his horizons during their time together.

“Leaving Scotland was really tough,” he said. “There are not many jobs that I would have left Scotland for.

“Gregor has had a major influence on me. We are different people, I have a defence mindset and he had an attack mindset, so that shaped how we were going to defend.

“It opened up my mind and he was massive on getting out of your comfort zone and going to different places.

“For example, I went to Melbourne Storm and spent a month there, then you go to AFL.

“He was very much a curious person and always trying to think outside the box, building environments for boys to be themselves.

“The players were incredible to work with and then how Scotland made my family feel, with the support we got.

“It was tough to leave but that tells you about the excitement of this job. I am a passionate Welshman, I want Wales to be putting in performances that everyone can get behind.”